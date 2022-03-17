Fixtures | Sunday, March 20

Tornado Bee v ACC – Kyambogo, 10am

Aziz Damani Development v Nile – Entebbe, 10 am

Tornado Bee former winners of the national men’s league will start their league campaign against ACC.

Tornado Bee, one of the few indigenous clubs in the top flight, have maintained their top-flight status for the last five years and is one of the few local clubs that remained very competitive and in the top flight.

The side was the last winner of the league before Aziz Damani started its dominance. They are a team that knows how to compete, and after two years it will be interesting to see how they line up.

ACC started their campaign on a losing note going down to Ceylon Lions in their opening game and Wanderers and that puts them on the back foot in the relegation race. However, since then they have added some experience to their squad players as Narinder Singh and Sadam Oyaga who could help me pick up their first win of the season.

Tornado Bee is playing for the first time this season and faces a tricky side in ACC at the Kyambogo University Oval. The university oval has a very quick outfield and whoever bats first will have to score a huge number of runs to be sure of the win.

At the Lakeside Oval in Entebbe, Nile will face Division 2 inform team Aziz Damani Development who have won two games in a row and they will be favourites in the game.

Nile got promoted to Division 2 during the restructuring of the league with the merger of Division 3 and Division 2.

Nile, a side far from its former glory days is rebuilding aside and that process will take some time before they build a competitive side.

Aziz Damani Development has relied a lot on the form of their U-19 World Cup stars Ronald Lutaaya, Yunus Sowobi, Munir Ismail, and Fahad Mutagana. Unless Aziz Damani Development has a very bad day they are the favorites to win this encounter.