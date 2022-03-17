UPDF Tomahawks picked up their second win in as many games in the new National Basketball League season.

Tomahawks beat returning Our Savior 67-50 on Wednesday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

It was a closely contested opening quarter that UPDF edged 14-13 before starting to break away in the subsequent periods.

Arthur Wanyoto (11 points), Bernard Okumu (10), David Okello (9 points), and Edrine Walujjo (13 rebounds) were the key contributors for the Tomahawks.

Moses Mugisha scored a game-high 19 points in a losing effort for the newcomers who were 3-of-26 from distance, with all the 3 shots coming from Mugisha. Michael Makubi contributed 10 points.

In the women’s division, former champions KCCA Leopards got the better of school side Nabisunsa bouncing back from the opening day defeat to KIU Rangers.

After an all square opening quarter, KCCA pulled away and by the third quarter, they had assumed a double-digit lead.

Leticia Awor (13 points), Angella Namirimu (12), and Ruth Atuheire (12 points and 11 rebounds) scored in double figures for Leopards (1-1) while Linda Aber matched game-high 13 points for Nabisunsa and Priscilla Nambogo contributed 11 points.

