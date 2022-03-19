FUFA Women Super League

Saturday Result

She Corporate FC 0-0 She Maroons FC

Sunday Fixture

Kampala Queens FC vs Lady Doves FC

FUFA Women Super League leaders She Corporate FC suffered a set back in their quest to claim this year’s title following Saturday’s goalless draw against She Maroons FC.

Despite being overwhelming favorites prior to the game given their brilliant run that had seen then win 5 of their opening 6 games, She Corporate failed to secure maximum points.

In a game where the Sharks dominated proceedings, they lacked the much needed sharpness in front of goal to put away the chances created.

The visitors on the other hand remained resilient throughout the game to earn a valuable point on the road, thus moving off the base of the log and out of the red zone.

She Maroons FC, Lady Doves and Rines SS WFC all have five points but the former have shipped in fewer goals compared to the latter two.

At MUBS Arena, She Corporate started the better with Phiona Nabbumba, Grace Nassongo and Favour Nambatya posing questions to She Maroons backline.

However, the first clear cut chance fell to She Maroons captain Millicent Mwanzi Namwembe in the 8th minute.

The striker got into Mariam Nakato’s intended back pass to goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga but her attempted lobe over the shot stopper failed to find the target.

Nassongo should have given She Corporate the lead in the 20th minute but her effort hit the top of the net.

The hosts kept squandering chance after chance even after recess with the game eventually ending in a barren stalemate.

Action will continue on Sunday with Kampala Queens hosting Lady Doves FC at IUIU Grounds, Kabojja.