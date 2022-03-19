Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021-2022 (Round of 16):

Saturday, 19th March 2022 Results:

Vipers 3-0 Kataka

Vipers Sports Club progressed to the quarter finals of the 2021-2022 Stanbic Uganda Cup with a 3-0 home win over second tier club Kataka at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Goals forward Yunus Sentamu and second half substitutes Allan Kayiwa (a make shift right back) and Paul Mucureezi gave the hosts the treasured victory, their third in this year’s championship.

The game had an ugly start when Kataka hesitated to enter the field of play moments after the pre-match customs.

Yunus Sentamu gave the Venoms the early lead inside the opening five minutes.

The former FC Tirana center forward raced onto Bright Anukani’s through ball before he beat the advancing goalkeeper Edward Kasibante with a calm composed finish.

Sentamu had a headed goal disallowed for an off-side call after a well delivered cross by Milton Karisa from the right flank on the quarter hour mark.

Five minutes later, it was Sentamu again, blasting way over the goalkeeper Kasibante’s goal from 20 yards.

Kataka’s wide-man Raymond Onyai shredded off a knock to soldier on after medication.

Vipers remained the dominant side in the game as midfielder Bright Anukani set up Yunus Sentamu.

Onyai had a weak shot on target from 25 yards well collected by Vipers’ Burundian goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora.

On the hour mark, Najib Yiga was felled down in the goal area by defender Hassan Wadenga prompting the referee Steven Kimayo to point to the spot.

Wadenga was cautioned for the foul before goalkeeper Kasibante dived to his right to save off Dissan Galiwango’s weak penalty kick.

Moments later, Anukani curled wide after being set up by Yiga inside the goal area.

The final opportunity of the opening stanza came to Anukani whose distant low drive missed target as the two teams returned to the dressing rooms for the mandatory half time recess.

Upon restart of play for the second half, Vipers called off Bob Olwoch for Allan Kayiwa and rested Siraje Sentamu for Paul Mucureezi in the double substitution.

On the 50th minute mark, Karisa headed over in the goal face off a Galiwango cross from the left.

Moments later, Kataka called for a double change. Nasur Nandala and Aziz Namboibi were rested for Ronald Mwokye and Bashir Kyazze respectively.

On the hour mark, Vipers introduced Abdul-Karim Watambala for Bright Anukani.

Two minutes later, Emma Mukisa was rested for Aka Manikas in Kataka’s other change.

The second goal for the home side came in the 65th minute from impressive substitute Kayiwa who struck with a first time shot from 25 yards after a corner kick from Watambala.

Najib Yiga paved way for Ceaser Lobi Manzoki for the final 23 minutes.

Sentamu shot straight toward Kasibante inside the area as Vipers plotted for more goals.

Five minutes ahead, Sentamu headed over an inviting free-kick from Bobosi Byaruhanga.

The final 10 minutes of the game witnessed three changes; two for Kataka and one for hosts.

Dread-locked forward Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma replaced Karisa for Vipers.

Derrick Mawanje and Shakuru Mafabi came on for Swamadur Okur and Raymond Onyai respectively for Kataka.

Kataka captain Francis Odongo was cautioned for a late challenge on Watambala as Vipers won a free-kick near the goal area.

Mucureezi’s resultant free-kick was pushed out for a corner kick by goalkeeper Kasibante.

Mucureezi brushed from the near post off an inviting corner kick from Galiwango for the third goal, the icing on the cake.

Meanwhile, the round of 16 continues on Sunday, 20th March 2022 with two matches.

Police entertains third tier side Mbale Heroes at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala city.

At the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara city, Uganda Premier League entity Mbarara City shall take on Eastern regional side Iganga Young.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a ticket to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Bob Olwoch, Dissan Galiwango, Livingstone Mulondo, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), Siraje Sentamu, Milton Karisa, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Bright Anukani, Yunus Junior Sentamu, Najib Yiga

Changes:

45’ Siraje Sentamu OUT, Paul Mucureezi ON

45’ Bob Olwoch OUT, Allan Kayiwa ON

60’ Bright Anukani OUT, Abdul-Karim Watamabala ON

67’ Ceaser Lobin Manzoki ON

80’ Milton Karisa OUT, Dan Sserunkuma ON

Subs Not Used: Denis Kiggundu (G.K), Denis Mwemezi

Head coach: Roberto Oliviera

Kataka XI: Edward Kasibante (G.K), Noah Kizito, Tiff Kahandi, Hassan Wadenga, Stephen Namaisi, Aziz Namboibi, Swamad Okur, Emma Mukisa, Francis Odongo, Nassur Nandala, Raymond Onyai

Changes:

50’ Nasur Nandala OUT, Ronald Mwokye ON

50’ Aziz Namboibi OUT, Bashir Kyazze ON

62’ Emma Mukisa OUT, Aka Manikas ON

80’Raymond Onyai OUT, Shakulu Mafabi ON

80’ Swamad Okur OUT, Derrick Mwanje ON

Subs Not Used: Willy Mafamba, Ronald Mwokye, Mohammed Bafula

Head coach: Godfrey “Toldo” Awachango

Match officials:

Center Referee: Stephen Kimayo

Assistant Referee 1: Sharif Lulenzi

Assistant Referee 2: Ivan Lubwama

Fourth official: Henry Musisi

Commissioner: Hilary Kimbugwe

Other games:

Sunday 20th March:

Police Vs Mbale Heroes – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Mbarara City Vs Iganga Young – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Monday 21st March:

Wakiso Giants Vs UPDF – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso

Tuesday 22nd March:

Soltilo Bright Stars Vs BUL – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Express Vs Villa (Round of 32) – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium

Wednesday 23rd March:

Maroons Vs Ndejje University – Prisons Stadium, Luzira

Sunday 3rd April:

Onduparaka Vs Express/SC Villa – AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua city