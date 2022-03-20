Sunday Results

Police 0-1 Mbale Heroes

Mbarara City 4-0 Iganga Young

Former Uganda Cup winners Mbale Heroes beat Police FC 1-0 at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo to advance to the quarter finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Bosco Kanyike scored the winner in the 89th minute to send the Cops out of the competition.

The visitors were shockingly the better team on the afternoon and gave a good account of themselves against a side two tiers above them.

At Kakyeeka, Henry Kitegenyi, Seiri Agumaho, Solomon Okwalinga and Ronald Otti scored for the hosts.

See more FT | (0-1)

We honorary bow out despite the fighting spirit from the boys who have thrown everything on the pitch. The results came the other way around.#WeAreCops #StanbicUgandaCup #POLMBL pic.twitter.com/40GB6q0aBW — Uganda Police Football Club (@UgPoliceFC) March 20, 2022

Mbarara City and Mbale Heroes, winners in 1999 now join holders Vipers and Booma FC who eliminated Kataka and Tipsa respectively.

Action in the competition continues on Monday with Wakiso Giants hosting UPDF while on Tuesday, the last round of 32 clashes pitting giants Express and Villa will take place.