Uganda Regional Tours 2022:

Buganda Region Select 1–1 Uganda Cranes

Buganda Regional Select team held the Uganda Cranes in a regional tour match during the 1-all draw at Naama playground in Mityana.

KCCA winger Rogers Mato gave the national team the lead on 26 minutes and Rajab Jooga made amends on the stroke of half time.

Uganda Cranes players celebrate their goal (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Buganda Region select team celebrates the equalizer (Credit: John Batanudde)

Credit: John Batanudde

Mato headed home the opener off a headed assist from teammate Hassan Jurua off an initial corner kick from Faruku Miya.

Jooga leveled the matters after beating goalkeeper Charles Lukwago from Umar Kayemba’s inviting through ball.

The two technical benches made a couple of changes in the closing stanza.

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic made five changes at the start of the second half.

Buganda Region team players enter the field of play at Naama playground (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi was introduced for Charles Lukwago, Hilary Mukundane came on for Joseph Bright Vuni, striker Alfred Leku came off for Sharif Saaka, Ezra Kizito Kaye replaced the goal scorer Mato and Paul Mucureezi came on for Ibrahim Juma.

Buganda region’s Hussein Mbalangu brought on the enterprising midfielder Marvin Nyanzi for the diminutive Moses Buga on 55 minutes.

Nyanzi troubled the Uganda Cranes midfield, winning a couple of 50-50 challenges and successful dribbles.

On 65 minutes, Uganda Cranes had a double change; skipper Farouk Miya got rested for Pius Akena and Martin Kizza came out for Muhammed Senoga.

Meanwhile, Buganda Region Select had three changes in the 71st minute.

An on colour John Kisakye came out for Joseph Ssewaali, defender Odemero was replaced by John Mugweri and Francis Sembuya took over Jose Maria Lubega’s place.

Buganda maintained their resistance and also managed to take two more substitutions; left back David Oketcho was rested for Ronald Kiddawalime and the goal scorer Jooga came off for Hussein Ssenoga.

This was the first regional tour since 2022, preparing the team for the upcoming four nation tournament in Uzbestkan.

This game was watched by FUFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson, Executive committee members Samuel Mpiima, Abdul Lukooya, Buganda region football association chairman Andrew Kaweesa and other officials amongst a big gathering.

Team Line Ups:

Buganda Region Select XI: Steven Tabu (G.K), Allan Wanyama, David Oketcho, Ashraf Mbaziira, Sam Odomero, Joshua Ssenfuma, Moses Buga, Umar Kayemba, Rajab Jooga, Jose Maria Lubega, John Kisakye

Subs: Hakim Ssebuunza (G.K), John Mugweri, Hussein Senoga, Francis Sembuya, Marvin Nyanzi, Joseph Ssewaali, Ronald Kiddawalime

Head coach: Hussein Mbalangu

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Buganda Region Select team (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Uganda Cranes XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Hassan Jurua, Herbert Achai, Bright Vuni, George Kasonko, Marvin Youngman, Rogers Mato, Ibrahim Juma, Faruku Miya, Martin Kizza, Alfred Leku

Subs: Benjamin Ochan (G.K), Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Hilary Mukundane, Brian Mato, Muhammed Senoga, Paul Mucureezi, Pius Akena, Richard Basangwa, Sharif Saka, Ezra Kizito Kaye

Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic wheels his bag (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Head coach: Milutin Sredojevic

Assistant coach: Moses Basena

Goalkeeping coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Team manager: Geofrey Massa

Doctor: Ivan Ssewanyana