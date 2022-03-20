2022 Mityana District Sports Championship:

Football Final: Royal Giant High School 2-0 Ssingo S.S.S

Girls Football:

Champion : St Francis Busunjju

: St Francis Busunjju 1 st Runners up: Shammah High School Mityana

Shammah High School Mityana 2nd Runners up: Mityana S.S.S

Volleyball:

Champion: Mityana S.S.S

Mityana S.S.S 1st Runners up: St Francis Busunjju

Netball:

Winner: Ssingo S.S.S

Ssingo S.S.S 1st Runners up: MUMSA High School

The 2022 Mityana District Sports championship successfully climaxed at the Ssaza playground in Mityana.

There were different sports disciplines in football (boys and girls), volleyball and netball.

Royal Giant High School triumphed in the football event where 15 schools took part.

Frank Mulindwa’s coached side won 2-0 over Ssingo SS in a closely contested finale watched by a passionate big crowd.

Royal Giant XI Vs Ssingo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Shafik Kakande and Norman Odipio scored both goals for Royal Giant High School, both in the second half.

Captain Ronald Kaye attributed the success achieved to hard work and early preparations as they look forward toward the zonal championships that will still be played in Mityana district.

“We commenced the preparations early and remained on course with hard work through training sessions and friendly matches. We have now set our focus on the zonal championships” Kaye revealed.

Royal Giant captain Ronald Kaye beats three Ssingo SS players (Credit: David Isabirye)

Action between Royal Giant and Ssingo S.S

Ssingo SS Vs Royal Giant (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other top performers:

St Francis Busunjju won girls football event ahead of second placed Shammah High School Mityana and Mityana S.S.S who finished third.

Volleyball:

Mityana Secondary School was the champions ahead of St Francis Busunjju.

Mityana SS recieve their trophy and certificate as the best school in volleyball (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ssingo SS players proudly show off their trophy and certificate (Credit: David Isabirye)

Netball:

In the netball championship, Ssingo Secondary School triumphed over MUMSA High School.

The outstanding schools were rewarded with medals; gold (for winners) and silver for runners up, balls and trophies.

Royal Giant captain Ronald Kaye shows off their jersey won (Credit: David Isabirye)

There were jerseys given to the best schools courtesy of the sponsors, Ntungasazi.

These games were organized by the Mityana District Secondary Schools Sports Association (MIDISSSA).

The upcoming zonal championship to determine the national representatives will be held in the upcoming week.

Royal Giant players hug their director Benon Ntambi (Credit: David Isabirye)

Benon Ntambi with the two trophies (Credit: David Isabirye)