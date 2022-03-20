Match Summaries

Lugogo: Olila Cricket Club vs. Tornado Bee

Game 1:

Olila Cricket Club 101/6

Tornado Bee 47 all out

Olila won by 54 runs

Game 2:

Tornado Bee 60 all out

Olila Cricket Club 62/1

Olila won by 9 wickets

Entebbe: Soroti Challengers v Pioneer Cricket Club

Game 1:

Pioneer Cricket Club 51/9

Soroti Challengers 52/2

Soroti Challengers won by 8 wickets

Game 2:

Soroti Challengers 82/3

Kevin Awino (47)

Pioneer Cricket Club 74 all out

Janet Mbabazi (5/12)

Soroti Challengers won by 7 runs

Soroti Challengers

Soroti Challengers stayed in the hunt for the national Women’s T20 League after picking up two wins against Pioneer Cricket Club.

Challengers had to work very hard in the second game to win by 7 runs with Kevin Awino (47 not out) continuing her good form at the top of the order as she anchored their innings in the second game.

In defense of their low total, they needed someone to step up with the ball and captain Janet Mbabazi (5/12) did the business as Pioneer got close but not over the line falling short by 7 runs.

Soroti Challengers didn’t have to work so hard in the first game, winning easily by 8 wickets. An early morning downpour reduced the game to only 15 overs but Pioneer could only manage 51 in their 15 overs and Soroti Challengers easily picked the win despite losing two wickets.

Olila Cricket Club Tornado Bee

At Lugogo Oval, Olila Cricket Club was dominant over Tornado Bee and the latter will have to wait at least another weekend for their first win of the season.

Youngster Jimia Mohammed starred with the bat in both games scoring 31 in the morning and 26 in the afternoon. Olila were more clinical with both bat and ball and made sure they won both games to get closer to the second position.

Olila’s captain Phiona Khulume led from the front with the ball in the first game with an economical spell of 4/12 and she was in the good company of Lorna Anyait who had an economical spell of 2/3. The standout bowler Rachel Acan (1/1) in the afternoon game and (1/8) in the morning game put the brakes on the run-scoring for Tornado Bee.

The wins keep both Olila Cricket Club and Soroti Challengers in the hunt for the title and close to top toppers Aziz Damani.

The loss for Pioneer Cricket Club means they are out of the title challenge while Tornado Bee continues to wait for their first win of the season.