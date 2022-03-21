Wanderers’ primary objective at the start of the 2022 campaign could have been just to stay up on their return to the top-flight but as the season continues to unfold, they are looking more like title contenders.

In their weekend game against Ceylon Lions, they had former Cricket Cranes captain Davis Karashani and legend Frank Nsubuga turning out for them and both had an immediate impact.

Ceylon Lions were asked to bat after Wanderers won the toss and they failed to deal with Frank Nsubuga whose 10 overs had 7 maidens and gave away only four runs picking up two wickets. He got support from Zubair Tembo (2/23) and Davis Karashani (3/3) who picked up a hattrick, a first for the season. Ceylon Lions were bundled out for just 47.

In the chase, Wanderers lost 5 wickets but were never in trouble at all. They took their time getting the total but eventually crossed the line for their 3rd win of the season in as many matches which also keeps them at the top of the table.

At Kyambogo, Tornado Bee and ACC couldn’t be separated as both sides, at the end of 50 overs, had identical scores.

Tornado Bee, in their first game of the season, won the toss and elected to bat first with all-rounder Jonathan Ssebanja (73) anchoring the run-scoring to help me post a competitive 222/7 in their 50 overs.

In the chase, ACC looked like they were struggling at 127/7 in 29 overs but an 8th wicket partnership between Emmanuel Odeng (39) and Sadam Oyaga (42) rescued the game for ACC to force a draw in the end. It’s the first point on the board for ACC this season but for Tornado Bee, it felt like points dropped.

In Entebbe, Aziz Damani Development picked up their 3rd win of the season and it keeps them on top of the Division 2 table. The youngsters took Nile to school putting on a big total of 239 all out in 41 overs and skittling out Nile for just 59 to a comprehensive 180-run win.

The 3rd win in a row for Aziz Damani Development keeps them on course for promotion to the top flight.