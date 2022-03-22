Mukono USSSA Football Qualifiers 2022:

Wednesday, 23rd March

Quarter-finals:

Dynamic S.S Vs Latifah S.S – Kasawo SS Playgrounds (10 AM)

Mbalala S.S Vs Kasawo S.S – Kasawo SS Playgrounds (12 PM)

Mpoma Royal Vs Midland High – Seat of Wisdom, Kasawo Playgrounds (10 AM)

Bishop S.S Vs Mukono Kings – Seat of Wisdom, Kasawo Playgrounds (12 PM)

Kasawo Secondary School received a huge boost from sports enthusiast and philanthropist Sulaiman Kiwanuka.

Kiwanuka offered the school four footballs, a brand new set of jerseys as well as 50 bags of cement to assist in the completion of the school science laboratory.

The donation came at a time Kasawo SS football is preparing for their quarter final clash against Mbalala S.S on Wednesday, 23rd March 2022.

On Monday, 21st March 2022, Kasawo also won a friendly build up 3-1 against Spartans, a team captained by Kiwanuka to win Shs. 1,000,000.

After a goal-less opening stanza, the game was lit up with four goals in the subsequent half.

Skipper Felix Wafula gave Kasawo S.S the lead two minutes upon restart.

Ibra Wayengerere extended their lead in the 56th minute before Brian Mukiibi got the consolation for Spartans in 64th minute.

Wayengerere put the game beyond the reach of Spartans with his race barely a quarter an hour of action to the clock.

Action between Kasawo S.S and Spartans during the build up match

Sulaiman Kiwanuka (second from right) captained Spartans team.

Hajji Sulaiman Kiwanuka offers the balls to Kasawo S.S Head teacher

Meanwhile, Kasawo S.S netball team beat Friends of Kiwanuka Foundation 46-23 in a one sided duel.

This build-up comes at a time when the quarter finals of the Mukono district schools’ championship come knocking on Wednesday, 23rd March 2022.

Kasawo S.S Netball Team

Kasawo S.S shall host Mbalala S.S during the second game at the Kasawo S.S playground at noon.

The early kick off at 10 AM will see Dynamic S.S play Latifah S.S at the same venue.

The two other quarter finals will be played at Seat of Wisdom, Kasawo playgrounds.

Mpoma Royal squares up against Midland High at 10 AM before Bishop S.S will entertain Mukono Kings at12 PM.

The semi-finals will come later in the evening with the finalists making the grade for the regional meet that has Mukono, Buikwe and Kayunga districts.

Meanwhile, the girls’ football action will see two matches; Fairland or Merril will face Shape High School at 1:50 PM (Seat of Wisdom, Kasawo Playgrounds).

The other girls’ semi-final shall be between Bishops and Seat of Wisdom.