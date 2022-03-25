Navruz Invitational Tournament

Uganda 1(5)-1(4) Tajikistan

Uganda Cranes progressed to the final of the Navruz Invitational Tournament after overcoming Tajikistan on Friday.

In the game played at the Navbahor Stadium in Namangan, Uzbekistan, the Cranes won 5-4 on penalties after normal time ended in a one all draw.

Captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi fired Uganda into an early lead scoring in the 7th minute when he headed home Farouk Miya’s delivery from a free kick.

Herbert Achai won a free kick on the left flank and Miya delivered from the resultant set piece to the delight of unmarked Okwi who made no mistake to head home.

Tajikistan however levelled matters in the 38th minute capitalizing on a howler by goalkeeper Charles Lukwago.

The shot stopper made a poor clearance on Bobosi Byaruhanga’s back pass only to gift Alisher Djalilov who fired home.

The game eventually ended in a stalemate and kicks from the spot had to determine the winner.

Lukwago paid up for his earlier mistake, saving two penalities in the shootout thus helping the team to win 5-4.

Uganda was nearly perfect in the shootout with Allan Kyambadde, Halid Lwaliwa, Derrick Kakooza, Rogers Mato and Fahad Bayo all converting. It was only Allan Okello who missed from 12 yards.

The Cranes now await for the winner between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to determine the team they will face in the final on Tuesday next week.

The tournament is used as part of preparations for Uganda’s next engagements that include 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers and 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Qualifiers.