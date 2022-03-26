National Ludo Super League 2022:

Sunday, 27th March – New Victoria club, Kireka

Match Day one Fixtures:

Kazo Hill Vs Bassajja Bayiiya

Nakawa Market Vs Masaka Giants

Nansana All Stars Vs Nansana Galaxy

Kisansa Kireka Vs Buyende United

Ntinda United Vs Kings

Busega Vs Buloba A

The Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF) looks ahead to dice off the 2022 national Ludo Super League on Sunday 27th March, 2022 at New Victoria club, Kireka.

A total of twelve (12) teams will be in action on match day one.

Defending champions Kireka Kisansa take on debutants Buyende United club, a fresh super league club from the Eastern region.

Kisansa Kireka’s team is beefed up by a new recruit Shafiki Dduka who was signed from Kwagala.

Buyende United also signed two great players; Shamim Lugolobi Shamim and Franci Tamale from Entebbe Gerenge and Kwagala clubs respectively.

Kisansa Kireka Ludo club players and officials celebrate their victory with the trophy for the 2021 season

Other matches:

In the other matches, Kazo Hill shall take on Bassajja Bayiiya, Nakawa Market will battle Masaka Giants.

Masaka Giants has five new players; Charles Kato (from Kazo Hill) and four players from Kings; Huzaifa Matovu, Ivan Ssenyonyi, Simon Munyagabi and Jonathan Bbaale.

Meanwhile, Nansana All Star face Nansana Galaxy in the derby duel, Ntinda United will play Kings and Busega squares up against Buloba A.

Uganda Ludo Federation president Hussein Kalule anticipates a very competitive season as all the players vie for national team slots ahead of the Africa and World Ludo meets in Napel and South Africa respectively.

The 2022 Uganda National Ludo Super league is expected to be very competitive and tense since all players desire to perform to their best in order to be short listed for the National team Uganda Doves slot. In preparations to participate in the International Ludo Nations Championship (ILNC) to held in Nepal as well as the Africa Ludo Nations Individual Championship (AL-NIC) in South Africa.

The league dice off comes after the referees course that was successful.