Aziz Damani has three teams in the National Men’s League, two teams in the second division, and one team in the top flight.

Their two junior sides compete in the second division with Aziz Damani Development having a big bulk of boys who were at the U-19 World Cup while Aziz Damani Development 2 is mostly composed of upcoming players.

Aziz Damani Development has pushed other teams in the second flight and comfortably sits at the top of the second division. They have been able to beat up on the teams they have to and they should pick up their fourth win of the season if they can go past their junior side.

However, they have not been exceptional in their performances picking up wins without necessarily hitting top gear. Coach Jackson Ogwang will need to push his boys to make sure they can achieve their maximum potential especially given the talent in the side. Players such as Ronald Lutaaya, Munir Ismail, Yunus Sowobi, Fahad Mutagana are all amazing talents but they have been chalking up average scores something that shouldn’t be a habit.

The main Aziz Damani will start the defense of their title against bottom-placed SKLPS at the University Oval in Kyambogo. SKLPS have lost two games so far to Wanderers and Challengers this season and they have a tough challenge in overcoming defending champions Aziz Damani.

Damani has not had an opportunity this year as a group and since the introduction of the league requirement for teams to only have four national team players on their side.

The new requirement meant that Damani had to release some of the players who have been part of their core for the last three winning seasons.

Brian Masaba, Frank Nsubuga, and Fred Achellam have moved on but U-19 World Cup stars Juma Miyagi, Cyrus Kakuru have joined them together with national team all-rounder Dinesh Nakrani.

This is not a fixture that will give Damani have a sleepless night but for SKLPS they will need a lot of fortune if they are to get something out of this game.