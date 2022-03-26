Fixtures | Saturday, 26th March

Wanderers vs. Tornado Bee – Kyambogo 10am

Pioneer Cricket Club vs. Olila Cricket Club – Entebbe 10am

Wanderers had laid down the gauntlet at the start of the Women’s T20 season but three straight losses have derailed their title quest and seen them slip down the table to fourth.

However, this weekend they have an opportunity to climb back towards the top as they take on Tornado Bee.

Tornado Bee is the only side yet to win a game in the season so far and meet a side with championship ambitions.

Wanderers have been overtaken by Soroti Challengers and Olila Cricket Club who have been active in the past weekends but if they pick up two wins against Tornado Bee they should be closer to table-topping Aziz Damani.

At the Lakeside Oval in Entebbe, the youthful Olila Cricket Club will be taking on the experienced Pioneer Cricket Club.

Olila has peaked at the right time with back-to-back league wins moving them into 3rd place and two more wins should ensure that they stay in touch with leaders Aziz Damani.

Pioneer had a stuttering start to the season but has managed at least two wins, a return that is too little for a very talented side.

Captain Carol Namugenyi will be hoping that her experienced side can give the young ones a cricket lesson.