Wanderers Cricket Club took care of business against Tornado Bee and picked up two wins that moved them into second place, two points behind Aziz Damani who have two games in hand.

Tornado Bee has competed well throughout the season but failed to find that elusive win. However, they should be proud of themselves because the squad had a lot of new players.

Wanderers will need some luck if they are to snatch the title from Aziz Damani. Wanderers only have two more games this season against Soroti Challengers who are four points behind them but Damani has four more games and they will need other teams to help them defeat Aziz Damani.

In Entebbe, Queentor Abel was the difference between Pioneer and Olila Cricket Club as she picked a total of 9 wickets with her slow spinners and scored a useful 44 in the morning game as Pioneer secured both wins against an in form Olila Cricket Club.

Olila Cricket Club has been one of the best teams with the ball and didn’t give away much but it’s the batting that failed them going down in both games.

The second game was equally close again. Pioneer was at the wrong end of the result last weekend against Soroti Challengers but this time, the experience of Kenyan international Daisy Wairumu under pressure made sure they pick up a precious win.

Pioneer move into third place after the two wins.

Match Summaries

Kyambogo: Wanderers vs. Tornado Bee

Game 1:

Tornado Bee 74/4

Wanderers 75/2

Wanderers won by 8 wickets

Game 2

Tornado Bee 83/6

Wanderers 87/4

Wanderers by 6 wickets

Entebbe: Pioneer Cricket Club vs. Olila Cricket Club

Game 1

Pioneer Cricket Club 75/7

Olila 46 all out

Pioneer won by 29 runs

Game 2

Olila Cricket Club 46 all out

Pioneer Cricket Club 47/9

Pioneer won by 1 wicket