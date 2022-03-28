The Uganda U20 national team held a second phase of trial matches on Sunday afternoon at Kyadondo Rugby Club as preparations for the Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy 2022 come round the final bend.

The first phase was the first official meeting of the players and their coaches since the news that Uganda would replace Senegal at the event dropped. It was held last Sunday at Makerere Rugby Grounds with over 60 players in attendance.

This Sunday’s trial matches were a more refined display from the young talents than the last, but there is still a lot more to work on with just twelve days before they play their first match of the tournament.

At the end of the session, head coach Richard Lumu trimmed his training squad to thirty-three players, with a further eight expected to be dropped during the course of this week.

The final travelling squad of only twenty-five players is going to be named on Friday.

Uganda U20 trimmed training squad:

Props: Alexander Byaruhanga, Joel Hosea Nkonte, Louis Oboi, Emma Kiyaga, Alvin Rukundo.

Alexander Byaruhanga, Joel Hosea Nkonte, Louis Oboi, Emma Kiyaga, Alvin Rukundo. Hookers: Derrick Sebidandi, Edward Emiemu, Herbert Champara.

Derrick Sebidandi, Edward Emiemu, Herbert Champara. Locks: Winston Tumwebaze, Brian Wandera, Julius Opio.

Winston Tumwebaze, Brian Wandera, Julius Opio. Loose-forwards: Blaise Ochieng, Charles Ryan Mwadeghu, Vani Joshua Adebua, Daniel Olara, Kevin Ampaire.

Blaise Ochieng, Charles Ryan Mwadeghu, Vani Joshua Adebua, Daniel Olara, Kevin Ampaire. Half-backs: Michael Kalyango, Robert Sentongo, Yasin Waswa, Daniel Malcolm Okello, Emma Ochan, Shaun Alvin Mwebaze, Daniel Kateregga.

Michael Kalyango, Robert Sentongo, Yasin Waswa, Daniel Malcolm Okello, Emma Ochan, Shaun Alvin Mwebaze, Daniel Kateregga. Centers: Rodney Mugume, Hashim Kabogoza, Owen Mugogo, Thomas Arthur Opio, Arnold Jones Ocen.

Rodney Mugume, Hashim Kabogoza, Owen Mugogo, Thomas Arthur Opio, Arnold Jones Ocen. Wingers : Steven Kalema, Edrine Lemeriga, Joseph Mwesigwa Kansiime.

: Steven Kalema, Edrine Lemeriga, Joseph Mwesigwa Kansiime. Full-backs: Hossana Opileni, Ibrahim Kemis.

The Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy will be played at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya from April 9-17, 2022.