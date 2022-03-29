Federation of Rwanda Football Association ( FERWAFA) has confirmed the appointment of Spanish tactician Carlos Alòs Ferrer as the new coach for the Amavubi Stars.

The Federation announced on Tuesday that Ferrer will take charge of the national team for the next year.

“FERWAFA is delighted to announce that Mr. Carlos Alós Ferrer has been appointed as the new Head Coach of the men’s Rwanda National Football Team for one year.” Confirmed a statement on FERWAFA website.

Carlos Alòs Ferrer signing the dotted lines (Photo by FERWAFA)

The 47 year old coach holds UEFA Pro Coaching License and comes to Rwanda with huge experience in football having been a Technical Director for the Barcelona Academy in Poland.

Ferrer has previously worked in Africa at FAR Rabat in Botola Pro League, Morocco. He also coached Enosis Neon Paralimni in Cyprus First Division,as well as the Kazakhstan National team.

He replaces Vincent Mashami who has served in that position since 2018 but FERWAFA chose not to renew his contract after a string of poor results.