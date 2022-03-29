Uzbekistan emerged the best team at the Navruz Invitational Tournament after dispatching Uganda in the final played at Navbahor Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts of the four-team tournament outwitted Uganda, winning 4-2 in Namangan.

AS Roma striker Eldor Shomurodov orchestrated the damage on Uganda, scoring a hat trick on the day with the other goal coming from Jaloliddin Masharipov.

Farouk Miya and captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi got the consolation goals for Uganda.

Masharipov opened the scores in the 34th minute capitalizing on a miscommunication between goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi and defender Herbert Achai.

Four minutes later, Masharipov turned provider when he exchanged with Shomurodov who put the ball beyond Alionzi’s reach to double Uzbekistan’s advantage.

Uganda Cranes coach Milutin Sredojevic made changes in the second half, first bringing on Milton Karisa for Fahad Bayo.

Karisa had instant impact, setting up Miya for Uganda’s first goal in the 52nd minute and create room for a comeback.

However, the hopes were quickly extinguished with Shomurodov restoring Uzbekistan’s two goal cushion three minutes later.

Coach Sredojevic made further changes bringing on Bobosi Byaruhanga and Allan Okello for Moses Waiswa Steven Sserwadda respectively. Aziizi Kayondo came on in place of Herbert Achai while Derrick Kakooza replaced Marvin Youngman.

Shomurodov completed his hat trick in the 72nd minute to stretch the lead to 4-1 before Okwi pulled back another consolation for Uganda moments later.

Uganda therefore ended the tournament in second place while Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan came third and fourth respectively.

Uganda Cranes Starting XI

Alionzi Nafian, Allan Kyambadde, Herbert Achai, Livingstone Mulondo, Halid Lwaliwa, Marvin Youngman, Moses Waiswa, Steven Sserwadda, Fahad Bayo, Farouk Miya, Emma Okwi

Used Substitutes

Abdul Aziizi Kayondo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Rogers Mato, Milton Karisa, Allan Okello, Derrick Kakooza

Unused Substitutes

Benjamin Ochan, James Begisa, Hassan Jurua, Martin Kizza