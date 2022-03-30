Doves Easter Chess Tournament 2022:

U-6, U-8, U-12, U-14, U-16, U-18 & U-25

Saturday, 16 th April (9 AM – 5 PM)

April (9 AM – 5 PM) At Kiwatule Recreational Center

7 Rounds (Registration: 25,000/= per head)

The 2022 Dove Easter Chess tournament, code namded “Chess for Education” will take place on Saturday, 16th April at Kiwatule Recreational Center.

This seven rounds championship will be categoriezed in the different age groups right from U-6, U-8, U-10, U-12, U-14, U-16, U-18 and U-25.

According to the chief organizer Christine Namaganda, registration per head is 25,000/= inclusive of lunch perr person.

Namaganda, a Woman FIDE Master (WFM) anticipates a competitive event that will pawn off as early as 9 AM and wind down by 5 PM.

Christine Namaganda, Director Dove Chess Academy

We expect a competitive championship of the Dove Easter Chess event where 7 rounds of chess will be played on 16th April 2022. There will be junior chess players as young as below six years, U-8, U-10, U-12, U-14, U-16, U-18 and U-25. Registration is fixed at 25,000 payable on Mobile money 0784863495 and Airtel money 0701-054202 (Sharon Nakaweesi). Christine Namaganda, Dove Chess Academy Director

Namaganda calls upon willing partners to join swiftly and support this cause.

Some of the partners already on board include Doves Chess Academy, Mindset Uganda, Novato Chess Club, Mango Tech Solutions and Sprint Uganda Connectivity.