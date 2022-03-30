Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed nicknames for the various National teams.

The decision to have nicknames for each of the ten National Teams was made at the 26th FUFA Executive Committee convened on Saturday, 26th March 2022.

The Uganda U15 Boys National Team who are reigning Champions in CECAFA region have been eke-named the Rhino Cranes.

Uganda U-15 team that played against Kenya in 2019 CECAFA U-15 tournament (Credit: FUFA Media)

They complete the set of men’s National teams that has the Senior Men’s National Team (Uganda Cranes), Uganda U23 (The Kobs), Uganda U20 (The Hippos) and Uganda U17 (The Cubs).

Uganda Cranes XI against Kenya Credit: John Batanudde

Uganda Kobs Vs DR Congo (Credit: FUFA Media)

Bobosi Byaruhanga and Steven Sserwadda close down on an opponent during the AFCON U-20 finals in 2021. Credit: CAF Media

Uganda Cubs starting XI against Kenya (Credit: FUFA Media) Credit: FUFA Media

In the Women’s category, the Uganda Senior Women’s National Team maintains its nickname, The Crested Cranes.

Uganda Crested Cranes XI Vs Ethiopia Credit: John Batanudde

The Junior Women’s National Teams who have not had tag names since their creation have now been accorded with the Uganda U20 Women’s National Team referred to as The Queen Cranes.

Uganda U20 Women’s National Team singing the national anthem Credit: John Batanudde

The Uganda U17 Women’s National Team that recently got eliminated from the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers will now be eke-named, The Teen Cranes.

Uganda U17 Women’s National Team

The Men’s National Beach Soccer Team maintains the Sand Cranes nickname while the newly formed Uganda Futsal National Team has been nicknamed the Nile Cranes.