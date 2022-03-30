Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed nicknames for the various National teams.
The decision to have nicknames for each of the ten National Teams was made at the 26th FUFA Executive Committee convened on Saturday, 26th March 2022.
The Uganda U15 Boys National Team who are reigning Champions in CECAFA region have been eke-named the Rhino Cranes.
They complete the set of men’s National teams that has the Senior Men’s National Team (Uganda Cranes), Uganda U23 (The Kobs), Uganda U20 (The Hippos) and Uganda U17 (The Cubs).
In the Women’s category, the Uganda Senior Women’s National Team maintains its nickname, The Crested Cranes.
The Junior Women’s National Teams who have not had tag names since their creation have now been accorded with the Uganda U20 Women’s National Team referred to as The Queen Cranes.
The Uganda U17 Women’s National Team that recently got eliminated from the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers will now be eke-named, The Teen Cranes.
The Men’s National Beach Soccer Team maintains the Sand Cranes nickname while the newly formed Uganda Futsal National Team has been nicknamed the Nile Cranes.