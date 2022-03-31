FUFA Big League

Matchday 18

Thursday, 31st March 2022

Maroons FC vs Kitara FC – Prisons Ground, Luzira

Luweero United FC vs MYDA FC – Kosovo Ground, Kasana

Blacks Power FC vs Nyamityobora FC – Akibua Stadium, Lira

Kataka FC vs Calvary FC – Mbale City Stadium

Ndejje University FC vs Proline FC – Arena of Visions

All games at Kickoff at 4PM

Blacks Power FC will resume their battle for promotion to Uganda Premier League as action in the FUFA Big League enters the business end.

The Lira based outfit will be at home to already relegated Nyamityobora FC on matchday 18 this Thursday with the target set at opening gap at the top.

Blacks Power and Kyetume FC are level on 31 points at the top but the former have a game in hand.

With Kyetume FC out of action on Thursday, Blacks Power will be hoping to seize the opportunity and create a three-point gap with two matchdays to the end of the season.

Nyamityobora FC travel to Lira with literally nothing to fight for after getting relegated in the last Matchday when they lost 3-1 to Ndejje University.

In the other games to be played on Thursday, Kataka FC who are third on the table, two points behind leaders Kyetume FC and Blacks Power will be seeking to win at home against Calvary FC.

Kataka players celebrate a goal Credit: John Batanudde

In their last outing, Kataka were left disappointed after drawing (1-1) against relegation candidates MYDA FC who ended the game with a player less.

Maroons FC is just outside the promotion zone in fourth place and will be hoping to recover from the loss to Kyetume FC as they welcome Kitara FC in Luzira.

Maroons XI Vs Luweero United

Luweero United and MYDA FC will be involved in a six-pointer face off with both teams still engulfed in the survival fight.

Ndejje University and Proline who face off at the Arena of Visions are equally still involved in the relegation fight.

It should be noted that the top three teams after Matchday 20 will earn promotion to Uganda Premier League while the bottom three will drop to Regional Leagues.