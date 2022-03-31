Matchday 18 Results

Maroons FC 4-0 Kitara FC

Kataka FC 3-2 Calvary FC

Ndejje University FC 0-0 Proline FC

Luweero United FC 5-0 MYDA FC

Blacks Power FC vs Nyamityobora FC (Nyamityobora didn’t travel to Lira)

Kataka FC ascended to the summit of the FUFA Big League table after overcoming resilient Calvary FC on Thursday at Mbale Municipal Stadium.

In a game that witnessed ugly scenes of Calvary FC denied entrance to the stadium an hour to the game, Kataka FC came out victorious winning 3-2 and boosting their chances of earning promotion.

Francis Odongo fired Kataka FC into the lead in the 33rd minute but the visitors levelled matters at the stroke of halftime through Elias Paul Onyu.

Calvary went ahead to take the lead two minutes after the hour mark when Julius Choka found space to slot home.

However, the home side rallied back with Derrick Onyai scoring the second goal before Hassan Wandenga found the winner five minutes to fulltime.

Kataka FC who went into Thursday’s game in third place moved top on 32 points from 17 games same as Maroons FC who won 4-0 against Kitara FC in Luzira.

The Mbale based side lead the log because of a superior goal difference. They have a goal difference of 14 compared to Maroons’ 11.

Kyetume FC who were not in action on Thursday dropped to third and are a point behind the aforementioned teams.

Blacks Power FC who also have 31 points did not play after relegated Nyamityobora FC failed to make the trip to Lira.

The team will now await the decision from FUFA Competitions Committee. Should they be awarded three points as presumed, Blacks Power will move top on 34 points with two games to the end of the season.

In the other games played, Luweero United obliterated MYDA FC and condemned them to relegation by winning 5-0 while Ndejje University and Proline played out a goalless draw.