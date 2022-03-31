Nyamityobora Football Club were a no show against Blacks Power FC on Thursday at the Akibua Stadium in Lira City.

The Mbarara based side were supposed to travel to Lira and face Blacks Power on matchday 18 of the FUFA Big League but this did not happen.

It should be noted that Nyamityobora got relegated to the third division on matchday 17 after losing 3-1 to Ndejje University FC.

The club has been engulfed in administration disarray over the years and this has consequently caused challenges on the field of play.

Three years ago, the Abanyakare were playing in the top tier League (Uganda Premier League) but poor management has seen the club fall from grace to grass.

At the end of last year, Club President Ben Misagga tendered in his resignation and the mantle was handed to journalist cum football intermediary Ronnie Santos Mwiine.

However, the struggles have been evident with majority of the squad that played last season and reached the promotion playoffs leaving, including striker and captain Clinton Kamugisha.

Blacks Power will await the decision from FUFA Competitions Committee on the outcome of this fixture. Should they be awarded three points as presumed, the Lira based outfit will have a shot in the arm towards their dream of getting promoted.

Currently, Blacks Power FC have 31 points same as Kyetume FC who were not in action on Thursday.

Kataka FC and Maroons FC ascended to the summit of the league table after winning against Calvary FC and Kitara FC respectively.

Kataka FC defeated Calvary 3-2 at Mbale Municipal Stadium to move to 32 points same as Maroons FC who won 4-0 in Luzira.

The aforementioned results mean Kataka and Maroons are now a point above Kyetume FC and Blacks Power FC with two matchdays to play.

However, Blacks Power and Maroons each have a game in hand.

The top three teams after matchday 20 will earn sporting qualification to the 2022/23 Uganda Premier League season.