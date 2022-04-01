National Volleyball League 2022 Play-offs:

Serie A (Men) – Game 1:

2 nd April 2022 : NemoStars Vs Nkumba University (4 PM)

: NemoStars Vs Nkumba University (4 PM) 3rd April 2022: OBB Vs Sport-S (2 PM)

Serie A (Women) – Game 1:

2 nd April 2022 : Ndejje University Vs KCCA (2:00 PM)

: Ndejje University Vs KCCA (2:00 PM) 3rd April 2022: Sport-S Vs VVC (12 PM)

Men Serie B – Game 1:

2 nd April 2022: Sky Vs LIRA (12 PM)

Sky Vs LIRA (12 PM) 3rd April 2022: Tigers Vs VVC (10 AM)

Women Serie B – Game 1:

2 nd April 2022 : OBB Vs MUST (10:00 AM)

: OBB Vs MUST (10:00 AM) 3rd April 2022: KAVC –A Vs NemoStars (9 AM)

*At Old Kampala Sports Arena, Mengo – Kampala

The 2022 National Volleyball league play-offs will spike off on Saturday, 2nd April.

Across the three series; A, B and C, the matches will be based on best of three.

During a joint press conference held at the Old Kampala Sports Arena, the respect club coaches and officials expressed readiness towards the play-offs.

“We are set to have the play-offs as all teams have upped their preparations. We expect stiff competition since the two finalists will represent the country at the Africa Club championship in Tunisia” Flavia Umuhoza, a member on the UVF organizing committee.

Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF) organizing committee member Flavia Umuhoza (Credit: John Batanudde)

The Serie A men defending champions NemoStars face Nkumba University at 4 PM on Saturday.

Nemostars’ head coach Andrew Okapis believes the play-offs come with a different approach.

“We thank God that we are at the play-offs. The play-offs are a different ball game. Any mistake brings you down. We need to minimize the mistakes” Okapis revealed.

Andrew Okapis (left) and Lawrence Yakan share a light moment (Credit: John Batanudde)

On the subsequent day, league debutants OBB will face the seasoned Sport-S at 2 PM.

OBB head coach Lawrence Yakan Guma acknowledges that as first timers, they are motivated to undertake whichever task in thy midst.

“We have surprised many teams. Our first target was to make it to the play-offs. The second is to face whoever comes our face. We are determined to reach the finals” Yakan noted.

Lawrence Yakan Guma, head coach OBB (Credit: John Batanudde)

Sport-S’ Patricia Musubika (Credit: John Batanudde)

Sport-S’ Patricia Musubika noted that experience will be at play as they take on OBB.

“Come Sunday, we are set to face OBB. We are an experienced team and ready to face them” Musubika stated.

In the women Serie A, Ndejje University takes on KCCA (2:00 PM) on Saturday.

Sport-S face VVC (12 PM) on Sunday, 3rd April 2022.

Eunice Amuron and Christine Alupo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Sheila Omuriwe Buyungo and Ronald Kitosi (head coach Ndejje University) [Photo: John Batanudde]

Men Serie B:

During serie B, Sky takes on LIRA (12 PM) on Saturday and on the next day, Tigers face VVC (10 AM).

Women Serie B:

On Saturday, 2nd April 2022, OBB shall face MUST at 10:00 AM and KAVC-A takes on NemoStars on Sunday, 3rd April 2022: KAVC –A Vs NemoStars (9 AM).