DIDA (Develop, Inspire, Discipline, Achieve) Sports Organization, a community interest company (CIC) based between London and Budaka District in the region of Eastern Uganda has stepped up its program of “Chess in Schools”.

A successful meeting between the DIDA crew led by the founder Naki Kaddu and the Ambassador of Netherlands in Uganda H.E Karin Boven is envisaged as a key reflector for bright times ahead.

Naki optimally utilized the opportunity to update the ambassador about the DIDA Chess in Schools, permanent chess tables project.

We have had a successful meeting with H.E Karin Boven, the Dutch Ambassador in Uganda and updated her about the Chess in schools permanent chess tables project. Thanks to Stedon and Dutch Chess Federation (Koninklijke Nederlandse Schaakbond) for the contributions to help us continue our efforts. Naki Kaddu, DIDA Founder

DIDA representatives at Dutch Embassy in Kampala with the Ambassador (second from left)

The Ambassador openly expressed delight about the project that will develop the game of chess in Uganda.

Thank you very much for your visit to Dutch Embassy Uganda and the inspiring exchange we had about your school chess projects in Uganda. Let’s play chess. H.E Karin Boven, the Dutch Ambassador in Uganda

The formal opening of the Urban Chess Court in Spijkenisse, Netherlands.

DIDA is an initiative whose goal is to holistically develop Ugandan, and eventually East African youth from the young ages of 6 years all the way to 18 years and beyond.

DIDA’s objective is to facilitate the development of sports training facility in Budaka, Uganda with an approach to help each kid, develop their true potential to help Inspire others and by showing Discipline on and off of the sports field they can achieve their goals.

The organization has a mission to strengthen grassroots level & enhance maximal sporting development and life skills of children and youths living in Budaka district via chess, boxing and football.

Recently, the fourth DIDA Women’s Day cup was successfully held at Budaka primary school playground.

Joy Blessed Nur and Primary School beat Bugwere Soccer Foundation 3-1 in the final to win the final.

Spike Academy Namengo finished third after a 4-2 post match penalty victory overGalaxy High School since normal time had ended 1-goal apiece.

DIDA uses sport as an educational tool to develop and empower the youth to transform their future prospects within their local community and surrounding district, to empower a generation of Ugandan youth to truly understand and believe that they have their destiny in their own hands and transform individuals and communities in understanding the power of contribution to others.