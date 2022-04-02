FUFA Women Super League

Saturday, 2nd April 2022

Kampala Queens FC 2-2 She Corporate FC

She Corporate needed to rally back twice to salvage a point off Kampala Queens as the two teams faced off on Saturday at IUIU Ground, Kabojja.

Grace Nassongo (in white) attempts to go past Judith Sanyu (Credit: John Batanudde).

In a game of two halves, Kampala Queens were the better side in the opening stanza with the visitors She Corporate struggling to march them.

However, a spirited display after recess saw She Corporate get the equalizer in the 82nd minute to force the game into a two-all draw.

Resty Nanziri fired Kampala Queens into the lead as early as the 6th minute, pouncing onto a corner kick delivery from Margaret Kunihira after a mishap by the She Corporate players.

Resty Nanziri celebrate after scoring against She Corporate (Credit: John Batanudde)

The lead was however shortlived with Phiona Nabbumba getting the equalizer from a well taken free kick four minutes later.

Kampala Queens kept making attempts at goal with Nanziri and Shamirah Nalugya getting close to regaining their lead especially through dead ball situations.

It was Nandede who headed home the second goal for the home side a minute after the half hour mark when she dashed to the near post to meet Nalugya’s delivery.

She Corporate returned recharged after recess with Susan Atim having arguably her best performance this season.

Action between She Corporate and Kampala Queens (Credit: John Batanudde)

The lanky winger produced the corner kick that brought the equalizer. Her swerving delivery was met by skipper Naome Nagadya who struck into the back of the net with her weaker left foot.

The result means She Corporate FC end the first round of the 2021/22 FUFA Women Super League unbeaten in 9 games, winning six and draw the rest.

They remain top of the table on 21 points, five ahead of Kampala Queens who are yet to win a game at home this season.

Resty Nanziri (left) and Margaret Namirimu vie for the ball(Credit: John Batanudde).

Action continues on Sunday with three fixtures lined up. Uganda Martyrs WFC host UCU Lady Cardinals in Lubaga, Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC will be at home to Olila High School WFC while She Maroons make the long trip to Fort Portal City to face FC Tooro Queens.