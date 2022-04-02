The Uganda Olympics Committee (UOC) has successfully held an anti-doping education seminar for the Uganda Table Tennis Association Athletes and officials at Lugogo on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

This seminar was conducted by the Medical and Anti-Doping Commission.

Two facilitators; Prossy Namusisi (Anti-doping educator) and Christopher Oluk (senior doping control officer) executed the largely interactive and practical sessions.

Christopher Oluk, Senior Anti Doping Control Officer

Prossy Namusisi, Anti Doping Educator during the Anti-Doping seminar for Uganda Table Table Tennis players and athletes at Lugogo

The participants in this seminar were Table Tennis players and officials.

Some of the topics at hand entailed the World Anti-doping code, list of prohibited substance and methods, Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUE), the dangers and consequences of doping, the doping control process, rights and responsibilities of athletes, Anti-doping Education and Learning platform (ADEL) as well as the other issues that arose.

The Table Tennis Athletes during the Anti-Doping seminar at UOC headquarters in Lugogo

The participants were at first taken through an open discussion about their expectations anticipated from this seminar and their respective questions at hand answered to the dot.

This is one of the programs designed by the Medical and Anti-doping commission at the Uganda Olympics Committee (UOC), envisaged as a means to ensure clean and fair sports.