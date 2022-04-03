Catherine Nagadya’s late strike was the difference as Uganda Martyrs Women’s Football Club overcame UCU Lady Cardinals on Sunday in Lubaga.

The industrious forward struck home in the 89th minute to guide her team to victory in a closely contested encounter that had limited scoring opportunities.

Nagadya beat Fiona Atimango for pace on the left wing and her attempted cross swerved into the right corner beating goalkeeper Hadijah Nalongo who had moved off her line.

The goal sent the home fans into a frenzy and was a big boost in their pursuit to close gap on the leading pack.

Catherine Nagadya celebrates her goal with Brenda Munyana (Credit: John Batanudde)

Victory meant, Uganda Martyrs moved to 4th place on 13 points but they still have two games in hand to complete the first round. They still have to play Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC and Rines SS WFC.

Latifa Nakasi should have given Uganda Martyrs the lead earlier on when Elizabeth Nakigozi’s cross found her unmarked at the far post but her headed effort ricocheted off the upright.

Brenda Munyana too got close twice but failed to get the much needed sharpness in front of goal.

Fiona Atimango (left) and Elizabeth Nakigozi vie for the ball (Credit: John Batanudde)

On the other hand, UCU Lady Cardinals’ struggles especially going forward continued to manifest.

With defender Shadia Nankya improvising as the central striker for the last three games, the challenges to find opportunities at goal once again showed up.

Besides Hasifa Nassuna’s teasing free kick at the start of the game, the visitors literally didn’t trouble goalkeeper Sharon Kaidu.

Hasifa Nassuna I action against Uganda Martyrs WFC (Credit:John Batanudde)

The result left them third on the log with 14 points, seven behind runaway leaders She Corporate.

Elsewhere, Kawempe Muslim Ladies were held to a goalless draw at home by Olila High School WFC while She Maroons rallied back to secure a point against FC Tooro Queens with the game ending in a one all draw.