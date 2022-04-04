World Skills Africa 2020-2022:

Winner : Kenya

: Kenya 2 nd : Madagascar

: Madagascar 3rd: Uganda

Uganda won finished third at the World Skills Africa 2020-2022 competition held at the Dome, Swakopmund city, Namibia.

Fully sponsored by the Ministry of Education and sports, team Uganda was led by Husana Mugerwa.

Kenya won gold at the championship whilst islanders Madagascar were runners up with silver.

The competition took place between 28th March to 2nd April 2022 with the joint effort of the African Union and WorldSkills Namibia.

The WorldSkills Africa 2020-2022 was a series of capacity building workshops focusing on the collaborative mentorship between WorldSkills International Experts and national Experts (VET teachers/trainers from Africa).

This entailed inclusiveness and human-centred design approach, knowledge exchange on occupational standards, skills training, test project development with social values, and skills competition management and virtual capacity building workshops.

Husana Mugerwa (right) on the podium during the prize giving ceremony after the World Skills Africa competition in Namibia

The capacity building workshops started in September 2020 to train 192 National Experts (VET trainers/teachers from Africa) from 13 countries for 16 skills. 32 WorldSkills International Experts from 21 countries act as Chief Experts and Deputy Chief Experts in the programme.

Three plenary online sessions took place in 2020, which focused on WorldSkills Occupational Standards, Technical Description, and Test Project.

Each skill was led by a chief expert and deputy chief expert, who were working on defining the occupational standards in Africa and drafting technical description with the national experts.

The workshops were designed with two phases; benchmarking occupational standards and identifying the gaps and needs.

Sharing the WorldSkills Occupational Standards (WSOS) and how these are applied at the WorldSkills Competitions as well as their benefits for benchmarking the current status in the African countries.

Understanding current standards and levels in the African countries for identifying the gaps and needs of the skills training and labour market demand to co-create a progressive plan for standards used for the skills competition in Namibia.

Hon. Dr. Itah Kandjii Murangi

Second phase:

This was the preparation of the skills competition where WorldSkills International Experts and the National Experts worked closely together on Technical Description, Test Project, Assessment, Infrastructure, Health, Safety, and Environment, Skill Management, and more.

​Skills

The capacity building programmes and skills competition had the objective to ensure that the skills competition was inclusive and addressed the actual social challenges faced in Africa.

These include; Automobile Technology, Bricklaying, Electrical Installations, Joinery, Plumbing and Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Wall and Floor Tiling, Water Technology, Cooking, Hairdressing, Restaurant Service, Mechatronics, Welding, Mechanical Engineering CAD, Fashion Technology and Digital Challenge.