2022 National Volleyball League Play-offs (Game 1):

Men:

Nemostars 3-1 Nkumba Navy (25-15, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18)

Nkumba Navy (25-15, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18) Orange Blockbusters (OBB) 3-0 Sport-S (25-23, 25-19, 25-20

Ladies:

KCCA 3-0 Ndejje Elites (25-17, 26-28, 25-20)

Ndejje Elites (25-17, 26-28, 25-20) Vision Volleyball Camp (VCC) 3-1 Sport-S (25-21, 18-25, 25-16, 25-14)

Game one of the 2022 National Volleyball League play-offs was successfully completed over the weekend at the Old Kampala Sports Arena.

There were comprehensive victories for Nemostars and Orange Blockbusters (OBB) in the male category as well as KCCA and Vision Volleyball Camp (VCC) under the ladies.

The men’s defending champions Nemostars overcame Nkumba Navy 3-1 as they seek for the seventh title.

Nemostars won the first two sets 25-15, 25-23 before Nkumba fought back to take the third set 25-23.

The Kololo based side recollected themselves and delivered the fourth from Nkumba’s jaws 25-18 to lead best of three series 1-0.

The second men’s game witnessed the debutants Orange Blockbusters (OBB) overcome two-time national league winners Sport-S 3-0.

Based in Iganga, Eastern Uganda, OBB was ruthless throughout the three sets; 25-23, 25-19 and 25-20 as coach Lawrence Yakan’s coached side lead the series 1-0.

Ladies:

KCCA humbled the Ndejje Elites 3-0 in straight sets; 25-17, 26-28 and 25-20.

The second ladies’ game witnessed Vision Volleyball Camp (VCC) smile past Sport-S 3-1.

VVC triumphed in the opening set 25-21. Sport-S neutralized 25-18.

Headed to the third set, VCCA won 25-16 to make it 2-1 and won the game 25-14 with the fourth set as the lead the series.

Game two of the different series will be played next weekend at Old Kampala Sports Arena in Mengo, Kampala city.