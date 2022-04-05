2022 Junior Golf Camp:

Start Date: 18 th April (To last 3 weeks) – 75,000/=

18 April (To last 3 weeks) – 75,000/= Tooro Golf Club, Fort Portal

Children of all ages and abilities have embraced golf to join the AFRIYEA Golf Academy in the tourism city of Fort Portal.

This comes after the academy announced its camp to enable students from different parts of the country to learn golf to participate in a tailored junior golf camp.

The camp will be hosted at Toro club- Fort portal where over 60 students are expected to come and learn all facets of the game of golf from the best coaches.

Having successfully launched the school golf program at the beginning of the year the academy has now embarked on the golf camp to bring more students into the sport of golf.

This camp will help juniors to reach their full potential in the game of golf, education, and life skills.

Our junior golf camp will offer tremendous opportunities for children to learn skills that are needed for them to improve their competitive abilities but also provide life skills mentorship and others. We are happy to be organizing this junior camp that is expected to bring children of all abilities into golf as we continue to use golf as a vehicle to provide skills and build hope of all children that is under privileged, minority groups such as the disabled and girls from different walks of life as the academy grows to become the principal golf academy on the continent of Africa and the world at large. Isaiah Mwesige, CEO Afriyea Golf Academy

Some of the AFRIYEA Golf Academy kids

“Parents and guardians should consider bringing their children to learn during this time as the program offers in-depth training that goes beyond golf. Many of the skills acquired during golf camps are the ones that can be used in all spheres of life and utilized for the rest of it,” he adds.

The academy coaches will be providing golfing skills to both new students and the existing ones whilst imparting to them professional skills of the game right from the tee box to the green but furthermore, the academy will also provide mentorship training, golf etiquette among others.

Professional and AFRIYEA Golf Academy coach Robert Happy shows Nyakato how to hold a golf club

Proven and experienced coaches:

The camp will be composed of different well-experienced coaches both male and female and these include George Kituku, Harison Kasaija, Adolf Muhumuza, Robert Happy, David Kamulindwa, Andrew Mugume, Stephen Kasaija, Lillian Koowe among others.

Some of the training areas will include the teaching of technical skills such as those related to swinging, pitching, chipping, and putting, mental abilities such as how to improve confidence and visualization, physical skills such as building power and increasing strength, and competition-related skills such as knowing how to best use all of that information prior to and during a tournament.

While speaking to the press, Koowe notes that the academy is a home and the kids should be at ease as we shall be providing the training in professional conduct delivering our best skills that can help every kid to reach his/her potential.

“We shall implore different ways of training the children where most of our training shall be prepared in a fun-oriented approach to enable the student to calm down the school stress whilst taking them through a number of exercises and networking sessions as well,” Koowe remarked.

Golf camps are good at building all areas of the student’s game and I believe with such continued arrangements the academy’s vision of producing a PGA Player in 10years will be achievable.

Foster Tumwebaze, a parent to a year-old girl Muguzi Elizabeth Owomugisha notes;

“I am very impressed with the work of the academy and my children will be part of the training program for her to further their golf skills. Maybe she will be the next champion of Uganda golf or Africa,” Tumwebaze reveals.

This camp will last for three weeks effective 18th April 2022 with children between the ages of 4 to 22-year-olds with each child paying Shs. 75,000/=.