Tuesday April 05, 2022

Military Barracks Grounds, Bombo 2pm

After more than two weeks of inaction, KCCA are back in the league hunt with a trip to Bombo to face UPDF.

The Kasasiro have not played competitively since May 15 when they drew 1-1 with Police, their third in as many games on the spin due to being out of the Stanbic Uganda Cup and also having players on national team.

They head to Bombo third on the table after being dislodged by URA although the Tax Collectors have played three more games.

With game kicking off two hours before leaders Vipers take on Mbarara City at Kitende, KCCA will trim the gap to four points with maximum points.

“At the moment, every game is a must win for us,” said Morley Byekwaso who returns to the dugout after missing draws against Villa and Police.

UPDF, 9th on the table with 27 points are not safe and still fighting for their life in the top division but come into the game on the back of a 3-1 win over Gaddafi FC.

Before that win, the army side had gone over thirteen games on the bounce without picking maximum points.

KCCA needed two late goals from Charles Lwanga to beat Brian Ssenyondo’s charges in the reverse fixture at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

Match Facts

In the past nine league meetings, KCCA have won 6. [L1, D2]