Tuesday April 05, 2022

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

Relegation threatened Mbarara City make a long trip to Kitende where leaders Vipers lie in wait.

The Ankole Lions are winless in more than a dozen games and it’s not the right time to visit the Venoms who are aiming at consolidating top spot.

The game kicks off a few minutes after KCCA’s tie against UPDF and the outcome will determine how much pressure it will put on the Venoms.

Last season, Mbarara City stunned Vipers at Kitende and they will carry the same belief coming into the game.

Coach Saddiq Sempigi is aware that failure to pick points at the intimidating Kitende could spell doom.

The hosts will rely on the deadly trio of Yunus Sentamu, Ceaser Manzoki and Milton Karisa to unlock the Mbarara City’s leaking backline.

Former Ankole Lions skippers Hilary Mukundane and Paul Mucureezi will also be crucial for the hosts.

The visitors will look to Solomon Okwalinga, Jude Semugabi and former Vipers’ striker Henry Kitegenyi to inspire them.