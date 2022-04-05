1st Kiboko Suman Vankatesh Memorial Kabaddi women championship

Final:

St Peter’s 44-20 Noah’s Ark

Semi-finals:

St Peter’s 73-21 Kololo

Kololo Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi 25-38 Noah’s Ark

St Peter’s Secondary School won the inaugural Kiboko Suman Vankatesh Memorial Kabaddi women championship held at the Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala city.

To clinch this day long championship, St Peter’s excelled over 6 over women teams.

In the final, they overcame Noah’s Ark 44-20 following their 73-21 semi-final win over Kololo S.S.

The other semi-final witnessed Noah’s Ark win 38-25 over Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi.

St Peter’s was rewarded Shs. 800,000 as the runners up Noah’s Ark pocketed Shs. 500,000.

The inaugural Kiboko Suman Vankatesh Memorial Kabaddi women championship (Credit: David Isabirye)

Nine matches were played in the grueling group stages with two semi-finals and a classic finale.

Edgar Mujuni, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Kabaddi Federation of Uganda lauded all the participating teams, appreciating the partners in a special way as he looks forward other tournaments.

I thank all the team managers and players for organizing their team to grace the tournament. In a special way,I want to thank the sponsors and partners. This tournament was in memory of the late Suman Venkatesh whose contribution to the development of Kabaddi sports among the women cannot be underestimated. This is a strong basis to prepare our clubs and the women national team as well Edgar Mujuni, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Kabaddi Federation of Uganda

Edgar Mujuni, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Kabaddi Federation of Uganda (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kiboko Group of Companies fully sponsored this day-long championship that was held in memorial of Suman Venkatesh.

The other partners included; National Council of Sports (NCS), Graphic Systems, RainBow, Kiboko, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, IWA, ITWS, Abacus, TATA, Airtel and Growmore.

NCS’ chairperson Dr Donald Rukare graced the event.

This championship is organized by the Kabaddi Federation of Uganda.

Kabaddi women action during the inaugural Kiboko Suman Vankatesh Memorial Kabaddi women championship (Credit: David Isabirye)

All Group Stage Results: