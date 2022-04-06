Brenda Ekone scored a season-high 31 points as JKL Lady Dolphins eased past Nkumba Lady Marines on Wednesday.

The Women’s National Basketball League defending champions won the one-sided game played at Lugogo Indoor Stadium, 84-37.

Ekone fed off Nkumba’s poor care of the ball with the bulk of her points coming off open court breaks.

Lady Dolphins (4-0) maintain a perfect start to the season and are showing early signs for title number three in succession.

Stella Oyella (16 points and 9 rebounds) and Hope Akello (10 points and 17 rebounds) also made significant contributions to JKL’s total. Akello was two assists short of a triple-double.

Meanwhile, Lady Marines (0-4) who are bottom of the pile were led by Shadia Mbwali who scored nearly half the team’s total. She scored 16 points to go with 7 boards.

Next Up

JKL Lady Dolphins take on KCCA Leopards on Sunday, April 10 while Nkumba will be back in action on Saturday, April 9 against A1 Challenge.