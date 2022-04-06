Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) Trials:

Sunday, 10 th April 2022

April 2022 At Elite High School, Entebbe Road (9 AM – 1PM)

Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) will hold trials ahead of the East Africa regional championships slated for Ethiopia (5th to 8th May 2022).

These trials will be held on Sunday, 10th April 2022 at Elite High School along Entebbe road to determine the fifth place player for both the men and ladies’ teams.

The UTTA Executive board meeting that convened this week confirmed a number of players to prepare for the trials.

These include the CTTF trials for players ranked 5 to 8 (girls) as Jemimah Nakawala, Shanita Namaala, Rene Nekessa and Regina Nakibuule.

The ISF trials with players ranked 1 to 4 (girls); Flavia Amaniyo, Shanita Namaala, Halima Astolo and Amina Nampeera.

The CTTF trials boys’ players ranked 5 to 8; Joshua Magaya, Juma Wabugoya, Tendo Kasoma and Kikomeko Wasswa as well as the ISF boys’ players ranked 1 to 4; Wasswa Kikomeko, Philip Napookoli (already qualified), Tendo Kasoma and Ramathan Mafabi.

Table Tennis action

It should be noted that the ISF Top players were granted wild cards to enter the said trial due to their very admirably improved form as seen from the USSSA – ISF Trials that ended recently.

This is meant to ensure that the very best player is selected to fill position 5 to Ethiopia to increase Uganda’s chances of winning medals.

Meanwhile, due to suspension of one Female player (Ludia Natunga) arising out of indiscipline (breach of the UTTA Code of Conduct) and failure to perform acceptably as per our Roadmap and Physical Fitness drills, the female team may have up to 2 new players being selected on Sunday, if Natunga’s issue is not resolved successfully in time.

Natunga will be called to make her case over the same before a select committee of the UTTA Executive Board.

The trials will be on a round robin basis to ensure maximum fairness and transparency in the selection of the fifth player to fill up Uganda’s teams to Ethiopia for both men and ladies.

For starters, the Eastern Africa block has countries as Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Seychelles, Comoros, Mauritius, Madagascar.