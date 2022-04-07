The Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) on Tuesday this week confirmed the countries that will host seven tournaments to be played in 2022.

CECAFA Executive Director, Auka Gecheo said after receiving bids last month, the Executive Committee met via zoom on Tuesday to evaluate the bids and make the final decision on the different hosts.

“Uganda will host the first tournament of the season, CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship slated for May 22 to June 5th. Uganda will also host the inaugural zonal qualifiers for the CAF Pan Africa Schools Cup.” Reads a statement on the CECAFA Website.

It should be noted that this is the second time Uganda will host the CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship, the first coming in 2016.

Uganda and Burundi who qualified for this year’s Africa Women Cup of Nations will use the regional tournament as a precursor for the continental showpiece.

Ethiopia will host the AFCON U-17 Qualifiers, while Sudan who have not hosted any CECAFA competition for a long time now will host the AFCON U-20 Qualifiers.

Tanzania will host three tournaments including CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers, CECAFA U-23 Championship which also doubles as the AFCON U-23 Qualifiers and the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

The dates for the rest of the tournaments will be confirmed at a later date.