Uganda joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace on Wednesday, 6th April 2022.

The main celebrations were held at Nakasero primary school in Kampala city.

Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), Training and Resource Network were key in organizing the main celebrations and made the day memorable with a number of activities that included races, table tennis, tug of war among others.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of France in Uganda H.E Jules-Armand Aniambossou later in the day hosted sports leaders from the various entities, sportsmen and women as well as the media at his Nakasero based residence.

Ambassador of France in Uganda H.E Jules-Armand Aniambossou (left) with Ambrose Tashobya (NCS Chairman), Donald Rukare (UOC President), William Blick (IOC Member) and Sheila Akunzibwe (Uganda Handball Federation President) during the cocktail party (Credit: David Isabirye)

National Council of Sports (NCS) Chairperson Ambrose Tashobya was chief guest on the meet and greet cocktail reception also graced by the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) chairman Dr. Donald Rukare, IOC Member William Blick, several sports federation leaders, parents, media as well as active and retired sportsmen and women.

“This is a day to celebrate sport, network and reflect on the gains consolidated as we plan going forward” H.E Aniambossou remarked.

Sarah Babirye Kityo Breeze, president of Uganda Netball Federation with French Ambassador H.E Jules-Armand Aniambossou (Credit: David Isabirye)

L-R: Kirabo Namutebi, Ambassador of France in Uganda H.E Jules-Armand Aniambossou and Tendo Mukalazi (Credit: David Isabirye)

Some of the sportsmen and women present included Kirabo Namutebi (swimmer), David Oringa (Tennis), Musa Shadir Bwogi (Professional Boxer), Husna Kobugabe (para-swimmer), Patricia Apolot (Kickboxer), Tendo Mukalazi (swimmer) and former Uganda Cranes vice-captain Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, among others.

On the same, the Ambassador officially launched the “Terre de Jeux 2024” as the countries gear up for the Olympic Games that will be hosted by France in Paris city come 2024.

For starters, the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) is an annual celebration of the power of sport to drive social change, community development and to foster peace and understanding.

This day was created by the United Nations General Assembly in 23 August 2013, supported by the International Olympic Committee since 6 April 2014.

This date commemorates the inauguration, in 1896, of the first Olympic games of the modern era, in Athens, (Greece).

On 23 August 2013, the United Nations General Assembly in Resolution 67/296 decided to proclaim on 6 April as the “International Day of the Sport for the Development and the Peace”.

Since then, the United Nations, with this commemoration has invited States, the United Nations system and in particular the United Nations Office on Sport for Development and Peace, relevant international organizations, and international, regional and national sports organizations, civil society, including non-governmental organizations and the private sector, and all other relevant stakeholders to cooperate, observe and raise awareness of the “International Day of Sport for Development and Peace”.