2022 National Volleyball League Play-offs (Game 2):

Saturday, 9th April:

Serie A:

Men:

Nemostars Vs Nkumba University (12:00 PM)

OBB Vs Sport – S (2 PM)

Women:

Ndejje Elites Vs KCCA – 10:00 AM

Sport-S Vs Vision Volleyball Camp (VCC) – 4:00 PM

*At Old Kampala Sports Arena

Serie B:

Men:

Tigers Vs Vision Volleyball Camp – 9:00 AM

SKY Vs Lira – 1:00 PM

*Sport-S Grounds, Nsambya

Women:

KAVC-A Vs Nemostars – 9:00 AM

OBB Vs MUST – 11:00 AM

*Sport-S Grounds, Nsambya

Serie C Central (Sunday, 10th April 2022):

Bugema Vs Mulago – 9:00 AM

Elyon Vs A1 – 9:00 AM

*Sport-S Grounds, Nsambya

It is game two of the 2022 Uganda National Volleyball League play-offs this weekend at the Old Kampala Sports Arena and Sport-S playground, Nsambya.

All the three series, A, B and C across either gender will once again be in action.

On Saturday, 9th April, the women serie A will spike off first when Ndejje Elites face KCCA during the early kick off at 9 AM.

KCCA won the first game comprehensively 3-0 (25-17, 26-28, 25-20).

This will be followed by the second game between Nemostars and Nkumba University (men) at noon.

Nemostars won the first game 3-1 Sport-S (25-15, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18).

Nemostars’ inspirational setter Smith Okumu

Iganga based debutants Orange Blockbusters (OBB) who are coached by Rwandan international Lawrence Yakan Guma will then take on Sport-S at 2 PM.

Orange Blockbusters won the first game 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-20)

Lawrence Yakan Guma, OBB head coach

Sport-S attack

The final game at the Old Kampala Sports Arena will see Sport-S against Vision Volleyball Camp (VCC) at 4:00 PM.

VCC won game one 3-1 (25-21, 18-25, 25-16, 25-14).

Serie B:

In serie B, the men’s game will be between Tigers against Vision Volleyball Camp (9:00 AM) at the Sport-S playground, Nsambya.

At 1 PM, SKY takes on Lira (1:00 PM) at the same venue.

The women serie B games will see KAVC-A against Nemostars (9:00 AM) and OBB will play MUST at 11:00 AM

Sport-S against Orange Blockbusters during Game one at Old Kampala Sports Arena

Ndejje University Volleyball Team ladies (Elites) during a talk session

Serie C Central:

On Sunday, 10th April 2022, Bugema will square up against Mulago at 9:00 AM and Elyon shall face A1 (9:00 AM) at the Sport-S Grounds, Nsambya in Kampala.

Game 1 Results:

Men:

Nemostars 3-1 Nkumba Navy (25-15, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18)

Nkumba Navy (25-15, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18) Orange Blockbusters (OBB) 3-0 Sport-S (25-23, 25-19, 25-20)

Ladies:

KCCA 3-0 Ndejje Elites (25-17, 26-28, 25-20)

Ndejje Elites (25-17, 26-28, 25-20) Vision Volleyball Camp (VCC) 3-1 Sport-S (25-21, 18-25, 25-16, 25-14)

Serie B (Men):

Tigers 2-3 Vision Volleyball Camp (VCC) – [21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 12-15]

Vision Volleyball Camp (VCC) – [21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 12-15] SKY 3-0 Lira (25-19, 25-14, 25-18)

Women:

KAVC-1 3-0 Nemostars (25-22, 25-12, 25-09)

Nemostars (25-22, 25-12, 25-09) OBB 3-1 MUST (25-13, 26-28, 25-13, 25-06)

Serie C:

Men: