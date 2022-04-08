2022 National Volleyball League Play-offs (Game 2):
Saturday, 9th April:
Serie A:
Men:
- Nemostars Vs Nkumba University (12:00 PM)
- OBB Vs Sport – S (2 PM)
Women:
- Ndejje Elites Vs KCCA – 10:00 AM
- Sport-S Vs Vision Volleyball Camp (VCC) – 4:00 PM
*At Old Kampala Sports Arena
Serie B:
Men:
- Tigers Vs Vision Volleyball Camp – 9:00 AM
- SKY Vs Lira – 1:00 PM
*Sport-S Grounds, Nsambya
Women:
- KAVC-A Vs Nemostars – 9:00 AM
- OBB Vs MUST – 11:00 AM
*Sport-S Grounds, Nsambya
Serie C Central (Sunday, 10th April 2022):
- Bugema Vs Mulago – 9:00 AM
- Elyon Vs A1 – 9:00 AM
*Sport-S Grounds, Nsambya
It is game two of the 2022 Uganda National Volleyball League play-offs this weekend at the Old Kampala Sports Arena and Sport-S playground, Nsambya.
All the three series, A, B and C across either gender will once again be in action.
On Saturday, 9th April, the women serie A will spike off first when Ndejje Elites face KCCA during the early kick off at 9 AM.
KCCA won the first game comprehensively 3-0 (25-17, 26-28, 25-20).
This will be followed by the second game between Nemostars and Nkumba University (men) at noon.
Nemostars won the first game 3-1 Sport-S (25-15, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18).
Iganga based debutants Orange Blockbusters (OBB) who are coached by Rwandan international Lawrence Yakan Guma will then take on Sport-S at 2 PM.
Orange Blockbusters won the first game 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-20)
The final game at the Old Kampala Sports Arena will see Sport-S against Vision Volleyball Camp (VCC) at 4:00 PM.
VCC won game one 3-1 (25-21, 18-25, 25-16, 25-14).
Serie B:
In serie B, the men’s game will be between Tigers against Vision Volleyball Camp (9:00 AM) at the Sport-S playground, Nsambya.
At 1 PM, SKY takes on Lira (1:00 PM) at the same venue.
The women serie B games will see KAVC-A against Nemostars (9:00 AM) and OBB will play MUST at 11:00 AM
Serie C Central:
On Sunday, 10th April 2022, Bugema will square up against Mulago at 9:00 AM and Elyon shall face A1 (9:00 AM) at the Sport-S Grounds, Nsambya in Kampala.
Game 1 Results:
Men:
- Nemostars 3-1 Nkumba Navy (25-15, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18)
- Orange Blockbusters (OBB) 3-0 Sport-S (25-23, 25-19, 25-20)
Ladies:
- KCCA 3-0 Ndejje Elites (25-17, 26-28, 25-20)
- Vision Volleyball Camp (VCC) 3-1 Sport-S (25-21, 18-25, 25-16, 25-14)
Serie B (Men):
- Tigers 2-3 Vision Volleyball Camp (VCC) – [21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 12-15]
- SKY 3-0 Lira (25-19, 25-14, 25-18)
Women:
- KAVC-1 3-0 Nemostars (25-22, 25-12, 25-09)
- OBB 3-1 MUST (25-13, 26-28, 25-13, 25-06)
Serie C:
Men:
- Bugema 2-3 Mulago (22-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-21, 16-18)