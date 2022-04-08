Easter Pool Cup 2022:

Good Friday – Holy Saturday

At Upland Bar, Kajjansi (Katabi Town Council)

The 2022 Easter Pool cup championship will be played at the Upland Bar in Kajjansi, Katabi Town Council on Good Friday and the following day, Holy Saturday.

According to the tournament director Peter Kyobe, this championship has attracted some of the finest men and ladies in the game.

Kyobe anticipates a competitive championship that will be played over two days.

We expect a competitive Easter pool cup on Good Friday and Holy Saturday at Upland Bar, Kajjansi (Katabi Town Council) since many of the top players in the country have registered. Peter Kyobe, 2022 Easter Pool Cup tournament director

Some of the men already registered include Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) seed one Mansoor Bwanika.

Others are; Habib Ssebuguzi, Geoffrey Settumba, Joseph Kasozi, Bob Kateregga, Ivan Kanyesigye, Sula Matovu, Jonah “Joker” Turigye, Alfred “Black Sheep” Gumikiriza, Salim Akankwasa, Abubaker Nakabaale, Ibrahim Kayanja, Arafat Galuganda, Arnold Ssemukwaano, Jonathan Ouma, Steven Kiyimba, Fred Tumwesigye, Patrick Sselubiri, Patrick Ssekilime, Julius Bisimba, Abdul Mafabi, Henry Katongole, Gideon Bwanika, Joseph Lwanyaga, Rashid Wanande, Ronald Akampulira, Ibra “Magician” Musisi, Young Master, Chris Okello, Innocent Tumushabe, El-Majid Nalujja, Yudah Ssembuusi, Wilson Mwiri, Musa Ssekiliba, Mark Wu Tang, Abbex Ssemuzibu, Simon Lubulwa, Ramadhan Gitta, “White Angel Junior”, Joshua Odeng, Kenneth Kakiiza, Darius Ndamukunda, Ronnie Kyeyune, Abbey Diego and Brian “Top Seed” Tumukunde among others.

Deaf pool player Ivan ‘Kasiiru’ Kanyesigye Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Rukia Nayiga holds the March 2022 Fortebet Real Stars monthly award (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ladies:

The 16 ladies already confirmed for this championship are Rasheeda Mutesi and sister Rukia Nayiga, Ritah Nimusiima Sharon Mirembe, Brenda Akiror, Zaimatt Nabafu, Cissy Nyamaizi, Milly Birabwa, Sheila Ankah, Michelle Kyomugisha, Priscilla Nampala, Deborrah Ibenu, Sandra Ampaire, Vicky Namuyanja, Julie Namuhanga and Jacenta Kajubi.

Prizes:

The best male will pocket 1,000,000/= with the runners up taking 500,000/= and the third placed player will take home 350,000/=.

The best female will earn 400,000/=as the runners up will bag 200,000/= and 100,000/= for the third placed.

This tournament will help the players prepare for the upcoming 2022 season in the pool national league.

The registered players so far:

