Friday April 08, 2022

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Relegation threatened Police and Onduparaka clash at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo in a fixture none wants to lose.

The two sides are still entwined in a battle for survival with the league in its final bend.

The hosts are winless in their last four games drawing three and losing the most recent, 2-1 to Express FC while the visitors have an improved show winning two in as many last outings.

Abdallah Mubiru has urged his charges to forget the past and focus on winning against the Caterpillars who have always had the Cops number.

“The past is now behind us and we can’t change anything about it,” Mubiru told the press. “All focus is on winning our next game and the boys are positive and ready to give it all,” he added.

With 24 points in 12th position, a win could lift the 2005 champions to 9th and the same will happen to 13th placed Onduparaka if they claim victory on the afternoon.

Juma Balinya, Johnson Odong and Tonny Mawejje must be at their mercurial best if the home side is to pick a desired result.

For the Arua based side, the availability of Muhammad Shaban, Gabriel Mateta and former Cop Norman Ojik gives them confidence in attack.

Match Facts

Onduparaka have dominated this fixture since gaining promotion winning 6 of the previous 8 meetings. [L2]