Match Summary

2nd T20 Match

Uganda v Namibia

Namibia 177/4

Uganda 178/3

Uganda won by 7 wickets

The partnership of Riazat Ali Shah (57) and Dinesh Nakrani (77) put on 118 runs to help the cricket cranes level the series against the Eagles of Namibia.

The Cricket Cranes were on the wrong side of the result yesterday losing by eight wickets but a perfect time chase ensured that they win by seven wickets.

Brian Masaba won the toss and elected to bowl 1st and Cosmas Kyewuta was again very aggressive and mean as he troubled the Namibian top order to make sure Uganda started strong in the field.

However, Uganda had no answers for the brilliance of Namibian Captain Gerhard Erasmus (100) who notched up a century as the Eagles posted a competitive 177/4.

The slow bowlers Frank Nsubuga and Henry Ssenyodo struggled to impose themselves today as they were hit all over the pack by the Namibian batters.

In the chase, Uganda again started on the back foot with Simon Ssesazi falling early but Arnold Otwani had a good cameo for his 16 off 10 while Kenneth Waiswa (24) got stuck in with Riazat Ali Shah.

The game for the Cricket Cranes changed when Riazat Ali Shah and Dinesh Nakrani came together, Dinesh Nakrani started slowly with Riazat Ali Shah being the aggressor but once Dinesh Got settled in he shifted gears, especially taking a liking to the bowling of JJ Smit.

They both made sure they don’t lose their wickets at a key stage and both were available in the final over with eight runs required for the win.

A huge win for Uganda in the context of T20 World rankings because Namibia is ranked 16th in the World and Uganda at 25th any win achieved against sides that are ranked ahead of you has a lot of value attached.

With the series tied at 1-1 the decider, tomorrow at the same oval will be a great game.