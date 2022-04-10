2022 Africa Rugby 7’s:

23 rd – 24 th April

– 24 April Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, Kampala

The entire African continent will swiftly turn attention to Kampala city at the historical Kyadondo Rugby grounds as the Africa Rugby 7’s tournament takes center stage on the 23rd and 24th April 2022.

At stake are two treasured slots to the Commonwealth Games scheduled for July in Birmingham city, United Kingdom.

Also, all the podium finishers will earn tickets to the global event scheduled for September in Cape Town, South Africa.

The championship was officially launched on Thursday, 7th April at Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala.

Rugby Africa officials, Uganda Rugby Union and lead partners Nile Breweries Ltd through the Nile Special brand as well as the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) members graced this launch.

“Our team started preparations long ago and I believe they are in very fine shape. The environment is very suitable for an event like this one and all teams should expect a great atmosphere,” Uganda Rugby Union President Godwin Kayangwe noted.

Uganda Rugby Union President Godwin Kayangwe (holding microphone) during the launch of the 2022 Africa Rugby 7’s in Kampala

Rugby Africa Vice President Andrew Owor revealed that Uganda was given rights to host this tournament because of the hospitality they showed when they hosted previous continental engagements.

Rugby Africa President (Khaled Babbou) will lead a delegation from the continental body down to Kampala to honor the games,” Owor revealed adding that April will be an exciting month for the game with the U-20 Barthés Trophy kicking off this weekend in Nairobi. The women’s 7s will be played later this month in Tunis. Andrew Owor, Rugby Africa Vice President

Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chairman Philip Kiboijana stated that he will be working with a big team to deliver a successful tournament.

“It’s going to be a carnival setting and it will be a fan-filled entertaining tournament. There will be no dull moments,” Kiboijana noted adding that the pitch will be in perfect shape by kick off time.

The official launch of the Africa Rugby 7’s tournament at Kyadondo grounds in Kampala

John Paul Ssemakula, the Connections Manager Nile Breweries said that Nile Special who are much known in the XVs format of the game are delighted to be in 7s as well adding that rugby as a whole is a true reflection of Uganda.

We are proud to associate with something that makes Uganda proud. We are also proud to associate with the game of rugby at various levels and formats. We’re here to support everyone who’s ready to make Uganda proud. John Paul Ssemakula, the Connections Manager Nile Breweries

Participating countries:

The hosts Uganda will be joined by 13 other countries to include the defending champions Kenya, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Senegal, Mauritius, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Zambia, Madagascar, Cameroon and Burundi.

All these countries will be accommodated at the 5-star lake side Speke Resort Munyonyo Hotel.

By 20th April 2022, the teams will be expected to start arriving as the training schedules are slated for 22nd April 2022 at venues yet to be confirmed.

Uganda last hosted this tournament in 2017 and won it.

After round one fixtures, the teams will proceed to round two as per respective round one performances and subsequently to the latter stages of the tournament.

Sponsors and partners:

Nile Breweries Limited through the Nile Special brand are the tournament lead sponsors.

Other partners are; Century Bottling Company, Speke Resort Munyonyo, SMCG Wines, KCCA and the Government of Uganda through the National Council of Sports (NCS).

Round 1 Fixtures (23rd April 2022)