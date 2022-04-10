FUFA Big League

Matchday 18 Results

Nyamityobora FC 0-6 Kyetume FC

Proline FC 2-2 Blacks Power FC

Ndejje University FC 0-2 Kataka FC

Calvary FC 2-0 Luweero United FC

MYDA FC 0-3 Kitara FC

Striker Ezra Kaye scored four goals as Kyetume FC thumped Nyamityobora FC 6-0 on Sunday at Kyakeka Stadium in Mbarara City.

Kaye was scintillating on the day, scoring four times and thus taking his goal tally to 15 in this season’s FUFA Big League.

The sensational forward now leads the scoring charts, four ahead of Maroons’ Fred Amaku, who is second on the top scorers’ list.

The other goals for the Slaughters were scored by Sharif Ssaka (brace) thus keeping the hopes of gaining promotion alive.

The win lifted Kyetume FC to third place on 34 points, one behind leaders Kataka FC and second placed Blacks Power FC who are level of 35 points with two matchdays to the end of the season.

Kyetume FC will return to action on Thursday against relegation fighting Proline FC in the penultimate round before facing Kataka FC on the final day of the league.

Nyamityobora FC on the other hand sit rock bottom of the log with 6 points in 19 games and already relegated. The will face Maroons FC in their final game of the season.