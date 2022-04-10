The Helmet Golf Cup 2022:

Winner: Kilembe Mines Golf Club, Kasese – 1108 Nett

Overall winners:

Men : Peter Obita – 67 Nett

: Peter Obita – 67 Nett Women: Lillian Koowe – 70 Nett

Seniors:

60-69 Years:

Men : Steven Kitamirike – 85 Nett

: Steven Kitamirike – 85 Nett Women: Jill Pinder Birungi – 73 Nett

70 years & Above:

Men: Gilbert Atwooki – 80 Nett

Kilembe Mines Golf Club optimally utilized on the home advantage to triumph in the 2022 Helmet Golf Cup.

The hosts accumulated 1108 cumulative net scores to edge Entebbe club who managed 1230 nett at the par 73 Kilembe Golf course on Saturday, 9th April 2022.

A large field of 79 golfers graced the day long championship whose mode of play was medal over Uganda’s longest golf facility.

Kilembe Mines was inspired by the day’s overall male winner Peter Obita with 67 nett.

Peter Obita (left) recieves his trophy as the best overall male at the 2022 Helmet cup in Kasese

Others included Ronald Kwikiriza (70), Ronald Bwambale (71), ennis Tembo (72), Habib Kissande (73), Godfrey Bwambale (73), Martin Tuhumwire (73), Paul Kasaija (74), Gad Musasizi (75), Joseph Tusiime (76), Joseph Otwane (76), Wilfred Kusemererwa (78), Jimmy Begwa (78) and Jonny Rowland (79).

Entebbe club’s best player was Andrew Atuhaire with 70 nett.

Other Entebbe players were Michael Olwol Monne (78), Herbert Mwetemba (80), Nasser Mackie (81), Bulhan Matovu (81), Jacob Byamukama (81), Emmanuel Mugabi (84), Pamela Tumusiime (84), Kathy Kwagala (84), Rita Akot Apell (85), Patrick Mugisha Muntu (86), Paker Kagumya (86) and Steven Henry Kitamirike (86).

Individual top performers:

Peter Obita and Lillian Koowe were the male and female overall winners with 67 and 70 Nett scores respectively.

Lillian Koowe (left) was best overall lady with 70 nett

Seniors:

Steven Kitamirike won the 60-69 years’ men category with 85 nett and Jill Pinder Birungi (73 Nett) took the female category.

In the 70 years and above category, Gilbert Atwooki scored 80 nett to win the group.

The Helmet cup between Kilembe Mine and Entebbe Club had last been played in 2015 with Entebbe as the victors.

Kilembe Mines and Entebbe Club golfers mingle at the 19th mingle after the 2022 Helmet Cup

Winners were given trophies and other prizes during the 19th hole where the miners’ overall dress code was the order of the evening.

Hima Cement was the main sponsor.

Female golfer kisses the trophy

Gad Musasiizi with a toddler recieving his trophy

Ronald Kwikiriza, the Chairman Kilembe Mines Golf Club won group C men