The inaugural edition of the Uganda Boxing Champions League continued at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala on Saturday, 9th April 2022 with week 10 action.

A couple of enticing bouts were held before a passionate crowd that included sports administrators, politicians and musicians.

Week 10 of the Uganda Boxing Champions League at Lugogo Indoor Arena (Credit: John Batanudde)

International Olympic Committee (IOC) Member William Blick (left) followed the proceedings with a keen eye (Credit: David Isabirye)

NCS Chairman Ambrose Tashobya (middle) with UBF president Moses Muhangi (Credit: John Batanudde)

The chairman of the National Council of Sports (NCS) Ambrose Tashobya led the sports administrators that also included IOC member William Blick, Moses Muhangi (Uganda Boxing Federation President).

Bukomansibi Member of Parliament Hon. Geofrey Ssolo Kayemba spurred the bandwagon of politicians.

MP Ssolo Kayemba, Mesach Ssemkula and Dr. Jose Chameleon following the week 10 boxing bouts (Credit: John Batanudde)

Dr Jose Chameleon, John Black and Mesach Ssemakula were some of the musicians among the gallery.

The highlight of the night was in the Elite Light Middle Weight (71 Kg) as Zebra Ssenyange Junior (Zebra Boxing Club) beat Muzamir Ssemuddu (Kololo Boxing Club) 5-0 by an unanimous decision.

Zebra Ssenyange Junior screams after victory (Credit: John Batanudde)

Muzamir Ssemuddu was on the receiving end of Zebra Ssenyange heavy punches during week 10 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Juniors Light Fly (48 Kg):

Aron Ouma (Sparks Boxing Club) overcame Abdul Lutwama (Lukanga Boxing Club) 5-0.

Junior Bantam (54 Kg):

Hakim Lubega (Bwaise Boxing Club) defeated Shafick Matovu (Cobap Boxing Club) 5-0.

Junior Light Bantam (52 Kg):

It was a draw game (2-1-2) for Mark Lukomaji (Lukanga Boxing Club) and Michael Kato (Makindye Boxing Club) in the Junior Light Bantam weight category (52 kg).

Youth Bantam (54 Kg):

Geko Bala (Kigwe Boxing Club) beat David Asaba (UGF Select) 4-1 in the youth Bantam (54 Kg) by a split decision.

Week 10 of the Uganda Boxing Champions League at Lugogo (Credit: John Batanudde)

Youth Light (60 Kg):

Henry Oteba (Sparks Boxing Club) smiled past Ramathan Ochieng (Sparks Boxing Club) 4-1 in the youth light category (60 kg).

Youth Fly (53 Kg):

Kato Kazibwe lost 0-5 to Shafik Mawanda

Youth Feather weight (57 Kg):

In the female show affair, Lukanga Boxing Club’s Esther Namirimu beat Babirye Mutebi (Kyengera Boxing Club) 5-0.

Punches rained during week 10 of the Uganda Boxing Champions League at Lugogo (Credit: John Batanudde)

Week 10 Results:

Juniors Light Fly (48 Kg): Aron Ouma (Sparks Boxing Club) 5-0 Abdul Lutwama (Lukanga Boxing Club)

Juniors Fly weight (50 Kg): Mujjiis Kasule (Lukanga Boxing Club) Vs Ibrahim Said (Mutjjazi Boxing Club)

Junior Bantam (54 Kg): Hakim Lubega (Bwaise Boxing Club) 5-0 Shafick Matovu (Cobap Boxing Club)

Junior Light Bantam (52 Kg): Mark Lukomaji (Lukanga Boxing Club) 2-1-2 Michael Kato (Makindye Boxing Club)

Youth Bantam (54 Kg): Geko Bala (Kigwe Boxing Club) 4-1 David Asaba (UGF Select)

Youth Light (60 Kg): Henry Oteba (Sparks Boxing Club) 4-1 Ramathan Ochieng (Sparks Boxing Club)

Youth Fly (53 Kg): Kato Kazibwe 0-5 Shafik Mawanda

Youth Feather weight (57 Kg): Esther Namirimu (Lukanga Boxing Club) 5-0 Babirye Mutebi (Kyengera Boxing Club)

Youth Feather weight (57 Kg): Comein Sembatya (Sparks) Vs Eliphaz Mbazira (Nakawa Boxing Club)

Elite Bantam (54 Kg): Hussein Mulo (Namugoona Boxing Club) Vs Fulje Mugerwa (Lukanga Boxing Club)

Elite Light (60 Kg): Yasin Adinan (Mutajjazi Boxing Club) Vs Julius Kaddu (Lukanga Boxing Club)

Elite Light Middle Weight (71 Kg): Zebra Ssenyange Junior (Zebra Boxing Club) 5-0 Muzamir Ssemuddu (Kololo Boxing Club)

Boxing fans at Lugogo Indoor Arena (Credit: John Batanudde)

Dr Jose Chameleon joins the celebrations during the Zebra Ssenyange bout (Credit: John Batanudde)

Week 9 Results:

Elite Light Welter Weight: Joshua Tukamuhebwa won by Knock-out over Pius Siriro

Junior Welter Weight (66 Kg): Isaac Kasasa 5-0 Issa Mbowa (unanimous decision)

Junior Light Middle Weight (70 Kg): Victor Musana 2-1-2 Faisal Mugerere (Draw)

Youth Middle Weight (75 Kg): Ronald Nsamba 2-1-2 Douglas Kanyike (Draw)

Elite Cruiser Weight: Ronnie Wandera 4-1 Adam Jamdali (Split Decision)

Youth Light Middle Weight (71 Kg): Shadrack Omondi 5-0 Wakoli Habimana (Unanimous decision)

Junior Light Weight (60 Kg): Shakur Mugambe 5-0 Mugisha Muzoora (Unanimous decision)

Girls Youth Feather (57 kg): Nadia Najjemba 5-0 Fatuma Nabikolo (Unanimous decision)

Junior Light Welter (63 Kg): Nuhu Batte 2-1-2 Ali Miiro (Draw)

Youth Welter Weight (67 Kg): Moses Luswata 5-0 Abdul-Karim Kiiza (Unanimous decision)

It was punching business as usual during week 10 of the Uganda Boxing Champions League at Lugogo (Credit: John Batanudde)