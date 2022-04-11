Namibia vs. Uganda – TrustCo United Sports Field (10:00 am, EAT)

The Eagles of Namibia wrapped up the T20 series 2-1 against the Cricket Cranes and the focus now changes to the 50 over format.

The visitors were courageous in the T20s winning the second game after a big 118 partnership between Riazat Ali Shah and Dinesh Nakrani got them over the line with a ball to spare. They went down in the series decider and opener but in both games, they had the home side under the pump before some special knocks from JJ Smit and JP Kotze got them over the line.

Cricket Cranes’ performance showed a lot of improvement from a year ago, with players such as opening bowler Cosmas Kyewuta leading the attack well upfront, and opening batsman Simon Ssesazi scoring two half-centuries in the match series.

Dinesh Nakrani has enjoyed some great form with the bat but not with the ball and Riazat Ali Shah also got a half-century in the 6 wicket win in the second T20. Kenneth Waiswa has shown that he belongs on the big stage as he had looked comfortable at one drop and with the ball as well.

Frank Akankwasa, Deus Muhumuza, captain Brian Masaba, and Fred Achellam haven’t had a chance to show what they are capable of and this longer format might be ideal to help them showcase their skill. Youngster Juma Miyagi got a run out in the final T20 game and he should get more opportunity in the 50 over games. Richard Agamire and Emmanuel Hasahya have also been waiting in the wings and the longer format is a chance for them to get a crack in the 50 over games.

The 50 over series is important for both sides. Namibia fighting for their ODI place in the World Challenge League while Uganda will be fighting to also stay top of their Challenge League B table in June in Kampala. Therefore neither side is going to take the series lightly as they will be making sure their players are tested by the long version.

The last time they met in the long format Namibia walked away with the series but given the form shown by the Cricket Cranes, the series will be an exciting one.