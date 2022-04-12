The 2022 National Volleyball League play-offs continued over the weekend at the Old Kampala Sports Arena and Nsambya sports grounds.
There was action across all the three divisions (Serie A, B and C) for either gender.
Serie C:
In the men serie C, Elyon overcame A1 3-0 with 25-18,25-23 and 25-20.
Bugema University beat Mulago 3-1 in game two; 25-21, 25-27,25-14 and 25-17.
During game three, Bugema also won with the same score; 3-1 (25-19,21-25,25-21,25-19).
Serie B (Men):
Tigers Volleyball Club overcame Vision Volleyball Camp (VVC) 3 – 2 during game two with 24-26,25-21,25-21,19-25 and 15-12 set scores.
Tigers had an easy ride in game 3, winning comprehensively 3-0 (25-21,25-17 and 25-15).
Sky Volleyball Club out-smarted Lira Volleyball Club (LVC) 3-1.
Sky took the first set 25-14. Lira neutralized 23-25 to make it 1-all at some stage before Sky won the second and third sets 25-19 and 28-26 respectively.
Serie B Women:
Orange Block Busters (OBB) humbled Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) 3-0 with 25-17,25-13 and 25-9.
KAVC-A defeated NemoStars 3-1; 21-25,25-23,25-21,25-22.
Serie A Women:
Vision Volleyball Camp (VCC) beat Sport-S 3-1 (25-15,25-23,20-25 and 25-21.
The game two action between Ndejje University Elites and KCCA was won by the former 3 -1 KCCA (15-25,25-14,25-17,25-18).
The Elites also won game 3; 3-1 (25-18,25-23,25-20) to
Serie A – Men:
League debutants Orange Block-Busters (OBB) condemned former winners Sport-S 3-1 to establish a 2-0 lead having also won game 1.
OBB scored 25-22 and 25-23 before Sport-S pulled back 20-25 to force a decider that the Iganga based side won 25-20.
Nemostars defeated Nkumba University 3-0 (25-18,25-15,25-22).
The best clubs from Serie B will be promoted to the top tier Serie A and there will also be promotion from Serie C to Serie B.
Demotion will also be executed from Serie A to Serie B and Serie B to Serie C.
The league is organized by the Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF).
Full Results:
