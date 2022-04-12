Filbert Lawrence Muwonge is only eight years old and he has taken the Motocross fraternity by a storm with his 50cc KTM 2022 model bike.

Tagged as the “Super Boy”, Muwonge is a quiet albeit flamboyant rider, only marking his second year in this fast paced sport where he defies gravitational force at ease.

Lawrence Filbert “Super Boy” Muwonge on the bike Credit: John Batanudde

He is son to renown educationist and sports philanthropist Lawrence Muwonge, the director of Buddo secondary school.

The mother is a two-time National rally champion and director St Francis Junior school Buddo, Susan “Super Lady” Muwonge.

Filbert Muwonge with the mother Susan Muwonge Credit: John Batanudde

Muwonge Junior targets a maiden podium finish during the Easter weekend FIM Central African Motocross challenge.

His manager Pius Ssentamu is full of confidence in the young promising rider.

“The entire team 28 has trust in Filbert Muwonge. He never disappoints” Ssentamu remarked after their last training on Monday.

Team 28 fans passionately cheer Filbert Lawrence Muwonge during an MX Championship Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

“The aggressiveness and consistence is just on point; the team just prays for a safe ride always” an optimistic Ssentamu added.

The first round of the 2022 regional championship, is set to be held at the redesigned Victoria Raceway track, Garuga.

For starters, he will also be making his long awaited debut at the two round regional championship, with last round to be held in Nairobi, Kenya in December.

Filbert Lawrence Muwonge in an air-borne mode Credit: John Batanudde

Muwonge returns to the track following a two-year hiatus due to the covid19 pandemic that affected the sporting world globally.

He is 2021 50CC defending champion, currently leading the same local championship with 120 points from two events.

Muwonge will be among the 54 riders Uganda is lining up to defend the regional title last won in 2019.

Team Uganda will boldly face other riders from Kenya, Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Lawrence Filbert Muwonge (middle) on the podium during a previous event Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Detailed Profile:

Name: Lawrence Filbert Muwonge

Lawrence Filbert Muwonge Nick Name: Super Boy

Super Boy Age : 8

: 8 Riding Debut : 2021

: 2021 Riding No : 28

: 28 Bike : 50cc KTM 2022 model

: 50cc KTM 2022 model Titles: National Champion 2021

National Champion 2021 Current championship standing : 1st place

: 1st place Target: Defending his Championship

Defending his Championship CAC target: Representing Uganda, with a podium finish at least

Representing Uganda, with a podium finish at least Trainer/Coach: SEMKA Riding academy