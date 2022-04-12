Filbert Lawrence Muwonge is only eight years old and he has taken the Motocross fraternity by a storm with his 50cc KTM 2022 model bike.
Tagged as the “Super Boy”, Muwonge is a quiet albeit flamboyant rider, only marking his second year in this fast paced sport where he defies gravitational force at ease.
He is son to renown educationist and sports philanthropist Lawrence Muwonge, the director of Buddo secondary school.
The mother is a two-time National rally champion and director St Francis Junior school Buddo, Susan “Super Lady” Muwonge.
Muwonge Junior targets a maiden podium finish during the Easter weekend FIM Central African Motocross challenge.
His manager Pius Ssentamu is full of confidence in the young promising rider.
“The entire team 28 has trust in Filbert Muwonge. He never disappoints” Ssentamu remarked after their last training on Monday.
“The aggressiveness and consistence is just on point; the team just prays for a safe ride always” an optimistic Ssentamu added.
The first round of the 2022 regional championship, is set to be held at the redesigned Victoria Raceway track, Garuga.
For starters, he will also be making his long awaited debut at the two round regional championship, with last round to be held in Nairobi, Kenya in December.
Muwonge returns to the track following a two-year hiatus due to the covid19 pandemic that affected the sporting world globally.
He is 2021 50CC defending champion, currently leading the same local championship with 120 points from two events.
Muwonge will be among the 54 riders Uganda is lining up to defend the regional title last won in 2019.
Team Uganda will boldly face other riders from Kenya, Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Detailed Profile:
- Name: Lawrence Filbert Muwonge
- Nick Name: Super Boy
- Age: 8
- Riding Debut: 2021
- Riding No: 28
- Bike: 50cc KTM 2022 model
- Titles: National Champion 2021
- Current championship standing: 1st place
- Target: Defending his Championship
- CAC target: Representing Uganda, with a podium finish at least
- Trainer/Coach: SEMKA Riding academy