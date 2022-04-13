Police FC has sacked coach Abdallah Mubiru following dismal performances in recent league games.

According to a statement released by the Club CEO, Red. CP Arinaitwe PK, coach Mubiru will no longer be in charge of the team.

“The board of the Police Football Club has taken full analysis of the current performance of the team. At the beginning of the season, the ambition and hopes of the club were to win the Uganda Premier League title. As the season progressed these hopes were dashed,” reads part of the statement.

“Currently, the hopes are to stay in the top flight of Uganda’s football. However recent performances appear to indicate that even this hope may not be realized unless drastic steps are taken to address the situation,” the statement further reads.

Luyinda who has been serving as assistant to Abdallah Mubiru for a long time will now serve as acting head coach.

“It’s against this background that the board has appointed coach John Luyinda as acting head coach. These changes take immediate effect. Meanwhile, the club will continue to discuss with Mr. Abdallah Mubiru to agree on the way forward for the future of both parties.”

Mubiru was appointed Police FC coach in 2016 replacing Sam Timbe.

The Cops have endured a tough campaign and with five games to the end of the season, the Cops are languishing in the relegation zone, occupying 13th place with 24 points.